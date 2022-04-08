KGF Chapter 2 actress Srinidhi Shetty reveals she fought with her parents over Shah Rukh Khan

KGF Chapter 2 star Srinidhi Shetty is a big-time movie buff, and she loves watching Bollywood films. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Shetty revealed that she was born in Mumbai, and at the age of 5, her family shifted to Mangalore. She even opened up about fighting with her parents over Shah Rukh Khan's film. "I remember fighting with my parents for not letting me watch Kuch Kuch Hota Hai because I was young." Srinidhi also used to watch Bollywood movies while travelling interstate in buses. "I always wanted to be on the other side of the screen while watching these films," Shetty asserted.

Like Shetty, even KGF director Prashanth Neel is a big-time Bollywood fan, and his leading star Yash's character is based on Amitabh Bachchan's angry-young-man roles. In the trailer launch Neel said, "When we started making this series, the first reference was to make a movie like what Amitabh Bachchan sir used to make back then. I'm very influenced by 'angry-young-man' cinema, and I'm trying to replicate something like that. The director continued, "However, I can't get anywhere close to Manmohan Desai, and the Sippys, but I'm trying my best to stay close in that vicinity." Even Yash said that he used to watch Hindi movies, not as much as Prashanth, but even he believes in these masala entertainers. "We are inspired by thought and that kind of cinema. I like watching these films that can give me hope, or a kick. Yash further said, "I believe in these larger-than-life cinemas over the slice-of-life."

Yash's film will clash with Thalapathy Vijay's Beast. Yash reacted to his film clashing with Beast, and said, "Don't make these comparisons. He (Vijay) has done so much for the cinema. He is a senior to me. This is not an election, it is cinema. It’s not KGF 2 VS Beast... it is KGF 2 and Beast. I have huge respect for Vijay sir, and I will definitely watch Beast." He continued and expressed his wish, "I'm sure fans of Vijay sir will definitely love KGF 2. Let's watch both films and celebrate Indian cinema."