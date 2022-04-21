KGF Chapter 2: 27-year old man shot during Yash's film screening at Karnataka

Karnataka shooting incident at KGF Chapter 2 screening

A screening of KGF Chapter 2 in Karnataka took a terrible turn as a 27-year-old man was shot multiple rounds by an unknown filmgoer. As per the report in the Times of India, the incident took place at Rajshree cinema where Yash's film was screened and an argument took place between the attacker and victim, identified as Vasanth Kumar.

The report further states that Vasanth misbehaved in the cinema by keeping his foot on the front seat, and the attacker, who was in the same row, didn't like Kumar's misconduct. Apparently, they got into a heated argument, and the attacker left the cinema. The fight took an ugly turn, as the attacker returned with a pistol and he shot multiple rounds at Vasanth. After the incident, Vasanth was rushed to KIMS hospital, and he is currently out of danger. The attacker went missing after the incident, and the local police are searching for him.

As far as box office collections are concerned, KGF Chapter 2 has earned Rs 700 crores worldwide. There's no denying that KGF Chapter 2 swept away the box office like a tsunami and floored the audience with its storyline, dialogue, performances, direction and screenplay. An unbelievable blockbuster in the true sense, Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 had started showing its magic on the audience's mind and at the box office, much before its release with advance booking going over the roof and setting records. Now, within just a week of its release, KGF Chapter 2 has maintained its consistency in breaking the records and zoomed past Rs 700 crore at the worldwide box office.

Released nationwide on 14th April 2022, KGF: Chapter 2 has brought families out of their households after a very long time. It's for the first time in years that a movie is changing family dynamics. It was back in the 70s when hit movies brought kin and clans together in cinemas but now it's the KGF era that has taken over the hearts and souls of cinema lovers.