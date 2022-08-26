KGF actor Harish Roy reveals he has throat cancer, says 'had beard in film to hide swelling'

Photo credit: Twitter

One of the most well-known Kannada performers, Harish Roy, is batlling a difficult time in his life. He is known for playing strong supporting roles. He has appeared on screen alongside some well-known South Indian performers, but KGF: Chapters 1 and 2 with Yash helped him get national recognition. He has just revealed that he has throat cancer.

At first, Harish Roy kept his cancer diagnosis a secret and kept it from others. He believed that if he disclosed his illness, he would lose out on roles. He did, however, talk about his ailment in an interview with YouTuber, content creator, and influencer Gopi Gowdru.

According to News18 he said, “Situations can bestow greatness upon you or take things away from you. There is no escaping fate. I’ve been suffering from cancer for three years. There is a reason I had a long beard when performing in KGF. to cover up the swelling in my neck that this disease has created. I put off my surgery because I didn’t have any money at first. I waited till the movies were released. Now that I’m at the fourth stage, things are becoming worse.”

When asked why he avoided the media and tried to hide his condition from people, the KGF actor replied that he needed money for therapy. He even claimed that he had recorded a video on his phone asking for financial assistance to put on social media, but he was unable to do so.

At the moment, Harish is receiving medical care at Kidwai hospital. His lungs have previously undergone surgery as part of the treatment, but the physicians indicate that additional therapy is required.