KGF 3 trends as KGF Chapter 2 hints Yash starrer franchise to go international with another sequel

Yes, KGF Chapter 3 is in the making. The makers of the KGF franchise have teased the new chapter in the post-credit scene of KGF Chapter 2, or so say the cinemagoers who have already had the opportunity to watch the film.

Many Twitter users took to the micro-blogging site to share their excitement alongside a photo of what is supposedly the final draft of KGF Chapter 3, presumably teased in the post-credit of the recently released KGF Chapter 2.

"Don’t miss the end credit scene #KGF2 #KGF3," wrote a Twitter user. "#KGF2 (Tamil) : An absolute solid sequel with a perfect ending to the Empire. Don't leave after ending & there is a post credit card for potential part. #KGF3," informed another Twitter user. "#KGFChapter2 #KGF2 - Second half is International making with Indian sensibilities. @TheNameIsYash is also all set to go International with #KGF3! Superb stuff from @prashanth_neel, box office records to be rewritten," wrote film critic Rajasekar.

Trade analyst too expressed his excitement on the prospect of another chapter in the KGF franchise. He tweeted, "#YESSS... #KGF3 #KGFChapter3 is on the way."

Earlier, in an interview with Firstpost.com, KGF producer Vijay Kiragandur while talking about expanding on the film's universe had said, ""We have plans to do a few more chapters. I think it will get bigger and better.".

Check out the tweets below:

Meanwhile, moviegoers who watched the early shows of KGF Chapter 2 are all praise for Yash and director Prashanth Neel. Positive reviews suggest KGF Chapter 2 makers delivered what they promised -- a thrilling big-screen experience. As much as the audience has been heaping praise on Yash aka Rocky Bhai for his ultimate swag and stellar performance in KGF Chapter 2, the audience has also been going gaga over Prashanth Neel's 'goosebump-worthy' direction.

KGF Chapter 2 that released worldwide today (April 14) is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, and ‘Gully Boy’ to name a few.