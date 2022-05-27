KGF 3: Hrithik Roshan to be part of Yash starrer?

File Photo

Mouni Roy appeared in one of the songs featured in the Hindi dubbed version of Yash's film KGF. The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 enlisted Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, and now there are rumours that they may plan to enlist a star from Bollywood for KGF 3. According to reports, Hrithik Roshan is being considered for the franchise's third instalment. Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films recently spoke out regarding Hrithik's involvement in KGF 3 in an interview.

While talking to Asianet Newsable, Vijay said, “We have not yet decided upon the star cast as to who is going to be added additionally. KGF: Chapter 3 will not happen this year. We have some plans, but Prashanth (Neel) is busy with Salaar at the moment while Yash will be announcing his new movie soon. Therefore, we need them to come together at the right time when they are free to begin work on KGF 3. As of now, we don’t have a fixed date or time as to when the work on the third instalment will start.”

“Once we have finalised the dates, we will be in a better position to zero down on the star cast. And when the process to cast other actors begins, it will also hugely depend upon their availability at that time. Everything depends on when the work on the third instalment begins.”



Earlier, producer Vijay Kiragandur stated that KGF 3 will go on floors this October, and they are planning for a 2024 release. However, the Executive producer of the film has a different opinion on Chapter 3, and he explained that the third instalment of the film will not be starting anytime soon.



Karthik Gowda, executive producer of Homebale Films had clarified that all these reports were speculation, and they will begin the work on the film with a bang, with an official announcement. Karthik tweeted, "The news doing the rounds are all speculation. With a lot of exciting projects ahead of us, we @hombalefilms will not be starting #KGF3 anytime soon. We will let you know with a bang when we start the work towards it."