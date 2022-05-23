KGF 2 Box Office collection: Yash starrer breaks records in Canada

Credit: File photo

KGF Chapter 2, which starred Yah, Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt, has been breaking box office records. The film has collected more than Rs 1000 crore in India, 1200 crore worldwide. The film is now the third highest-grossing Indian film after Baahubali: The Conclusion and Dangal.

Yash starrer has now broken another record in Canada. The film was released by Mysore Studio House Canada in Association with Canada Telugu Movies in the country.

The film has broken the following records in Canada.

Longest running Kannada film

First Kannada movie to have multiple shows

Simultaneous release of KGF 2 in all languages across Canada

Highest grossed Kannada movie in Canada till now

Success comes when you break language & country barriers to represent your movie so as to reach wider audience



Here are the records of #KGFChapter2 in canada Thank you canada fans#YashBOSS #TeamYash @TheNameisYash

#KGF2 #KGF2inCanada pic.twitter.com/CvdpRE8oe5 May 14, 2022

Directed by Prashanth Neel and headlined by Yash as Rocky Bhai, KGF Chapter 2 has broken several box office records and has been praised by several artists from the Indian film industry. director Shankar Shanmugham recently praised the film on Twitter.

Taking to his Twitter account on Tuesday, May 17, Shankar informed that he has finally seen the film and reviewed it as he wrote, “Finally saw #KGF2 Cutting edge style Storytelling, Screenplay &Editing. A bold move to intercut action & dialogue worked beautifully. Revamped Style of Mass 4 the powerhouse @TheNameIsYash Thanks Dir @prashanth_neel 4 giving us a “periyappa” experience. @anbariv Terrific Fire, claps and bouquets to the Team.”

The star of the film Yash thanked him and replied, "Thank you @shankarshanmugh sir. As I have always told you, you are one of my inspirations and these words make me feel truly honored." Even the director Prashanth quote tweeted him and wrote, "Thank you so much @shankarshanmugh sir. Appreciation from the master himself makes this even more special!".