Nora Fatehi opens up on why filmmakers don't cast her in lead roles, says 'only 4 girls are getting projects non-stop'

Chunky Panday breaks silence on reports of Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur: 'This is collateral damage...'

Akelli trailer: Nushrratt Bharuccha fights for survival in war-torn Iraq, actioner to clash with Abhishek's Ghoomer

'I am sure people...': Hema Malini comments on Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi's kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Viral video: Girl's sizzling hot dance to 'Khaike Pan Banaraswala' heats up internet, watch

Entertainment

KGF Chapter 2 actor Yash talks about his journey, says ‘I believed one day main hero ban jaunga’

KGF star Yash has talked about his journey of becoming an actor. He confessed that he always knew he will become an actor one day.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 05, 2022, 07:45 PM IST

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Yash’s film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, which will also feature Bollywood actors Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt. It seems that the film will be ruling the box office with its earnings as it is one of the much-hyped films.

Yash, in a recent interview, has talked about his career and how he became an actor. While speaking to IndiaToday.in the actor mentioned that he is from Mysore, and was born in Hassan where he grew up. Most of his childhood was spent in Mysore. He was from a middle-class family, his father was a BMTC bus driver, mother was a housewife. However, he always wanted to become an actor. He satated, “I used to like the extra attention you get as an actor, seeti bajana and all. I used to participate in a lot of fancy dress competitions, and I used to dance. That gave me a lot of happiness. That's how it started. And got me here.”

The actor always believed that he will become an actor one day, as he had no other career plans. He said, “I always wanted to be an actor, and to be precise, a star. It's not even about acting. I never realised how difficult it is. At a very young age, my teachers started calling me 'kya hero'! Jab baat karte the, tab bhi hero-hero bulate the. Because I'd done some small acting roles, they used to tease me by saying 'kidhar hai film, aya nahi'.

Whever anyone asked him about his career, he always said he will be a superstar. While others used to say that they will become astronaut and all, but he used to say 'hero'. And because of this reason, everyone used to laugh at him. “But, I believed that one day, main hero ban jaunga. I didn't know how difficult it was or how much dedication went into it. I had no clue. I just wanted to be an actor,” he said.

Yash’s parents asked him to complete his studies as they believed that cinema is not a good thing. They asked him why is he doing this, but in 10th standard, he got himself into acting. But his family wanted him to study, therefore he completed pre-university in two years. He stated, “I started realising that I was interested in studies but I wanted to quickly become an actor at the right age. And, this is the age. I also knew that I would need a couple of years to understand the craft. My parents were really worried and they said, 'this guy is not listening to us'. But I was sure. But yeah, we also couldn't afford an acting course at that time. So, I thought I would get into a theatre and joined a group called Benaka. I left my home. And my parents told me, ‘Okay go. But if you come back, never ever think of anything else.’ I said okay. Give me a chance to do something.’ They thought I would come back soon, but that never happened.”

When he entered city he met people who helped him. He lated joined theatre group and started working backstage and this is how he started his career.

 

