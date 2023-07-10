Headlines

KGF 1 and 2, starring Yash, to release in Japan on this date, fans say 'time to roar'

Bringing this thrilling announcement of KGF 1 & 2 releasing in Japan, Hombale Films took to social media and dropped a video of Rocky Bhai aka Yash in which he can be seen addressing the Japan audience about this grand release in their country.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 08:04 PM IST

KGF Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 set their rule across the nation with phenomenal success. Be it the box office or the minds of the audience, both films ruled all over. After the world witnesses the rage of Rocky Bhai, the time has come for this most successful franchise to set its feet in Japan with its release on 14 July for the first time ever. 

Bringing this thrilling announcement of KGF 1 & 2 releasing in Japan, to the audience, Hombale Films took to their social media with an announcement video from Rocky Bhai aka Yash in which he can be seen addressing the Japan audience about this grand release in their country. They further jotted down the caption - 

"Save the Date, #Japan! July 14th is the day! We are thrilled to announce that the much-awaited release of #KGFChapter1 & #KGFChapter2 is happening in Japan for the FIRST time ever!  Experience the breathtaking journey of Rocky Bhai as he rises to power and takes on the world of crime! Mark your calendars and get ready to witness the cinematic marvel that has captured hearts worldwide! #KGF." 

With its release in Japan, the KGF franchise has added an extra feather to its ever-rising glory. With the KGF franchise, the proficient director Prashanth Neel created a universe of his own that set records of its success. Moreover, KGF 1 and 2 were the biggest film that was released in  2018 and 2022 respectively that set examples of their success all across the world. With the success of KGF, Yash became a global sensation and a face of the Kannada industry which took the industry on the global map. With people copying Rocky bhai's haircut to his beard to donning his styled pattern suits, Yash truly ruled over the hearts of the audience like madness. 

Moreover, recently, Hombale Films dropped a thrilling teaser of their upcoming Prashanth Neel's directorial 'Salaar' starring Prabhas. Salaar is all set to release on 28th September 2023. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar is one of the much-awaited movies of the year starring Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapathi Babu among others in key roles. The film’s teaser is already garnering positive reviews from the audience and has left the fans excited about the movie. The film is scheduled to release in five languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

