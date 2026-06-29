Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary are 'monsters', says Amaal Mallik

Talking about Ketan Agarwal murder case with accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, singer-composer Amaal Mallik said, "The laws in India are better for women than men, but why misuse and manipulate the system. Only a man that's a 'WIMP' will plan and plot this sh*t on another man."

Singer-composer Amaal Mallik has reacted strongly to the shocking Lohagad Fort murder case of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal in Maharashtra, criticised the two accused, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, and stated that while India has strong laws to protect women, those laws should not be misused. Calling Siya and Chetan "monsters," Mallik questioned why Siya didn't call off her marriage with Ketan earlier if she loved Chetan. "The amount of effort she put into killing him is insane. Only a fraction of it was needed to say no - 'My heart belongs elsewhere and I'm in love with another man," wrote Amaal in a note on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

"No one can force an educated and earning woman anywhere in the world from going against her will. The laws in India are better for women than men, but why misuse and manipulate the system. Only a man that's a 'WIMP' will plan and plot this sh*t on another man. The audacity of these two to think that they can live a happy life after taking away someone's kid! A life is lost. Families are shattered. Monsters," the Bigg Boss 19 contestant further added.

In his second note, Amaal acknowledged the struggles women have faced over the years and said he stands with those fighting against oppression. At the same time, he urged people not to blame all men for the actions of a few. He wrote, "DEAR WOMEN! For generations it's been the case that you all have been through shit because of us MEN. LABELLING anything & everything as TOXIC and not taking ACCOUNTABILTIY is precisely why we miss out on the REAL SIGNS. PHYSICAL ABUSE on either side is toxic, running after MONEY instead of EMOTIONS is toxic, running behind a SOCIAL MEDIA marriage is toxic, DESTROYING some one when you had no INTENTION of pursuing that person is TOXIC."

Sharing his views on modern relationships and weddings, the singer questioned whether people are looking for lasting relationships or social media moments. Amaal stated, "Do you think MEN want any thing except PEACE? SEX IS EVERYWHERE. You ALL have a whole list of WHAT YOU WANT specially when it's your WEDDING and PROPOSAL CEREMONY. Do you want a WEDDING FOR INSTA or a REAL MARRIAGE. Can you handle a sweet honeymoon in LONAVALA, or do you feel NO if he LOVES me he will take me out of INDIA. FAIR ENOUGH - We all want the GOOD LIFE."

Referring to Ketan Agarwal, Mallik said the victim "didn't deserve this" and remembered him as someone who looked happy about his future. "BUT Does TRUE LOVE, TRULY feel DIFFERENT on an island in MALDIVES? This MAN didn't deserve this, look at his smile and his EYES.. See how HAPPY he was to MARRY HER.. KETAN AGGARWAL seemed so PURE & ENDEARING," he concluded.

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