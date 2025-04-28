Despite being in its second week and facing stiff competition, the historical film continues to hold its ground. On Sunday, the film maintained an overall Hindi occupancy of 29.02 percent.

Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 has staged an impressive comeback at the box office, defying typical trends for a film in its second week. Despite being a week old, the movie saw a significant surge in collections on Sunday, with Sacnilk reporting a notable figure of Rs 8.5 crore. What's remarkable is that this amount surpasses the film's opening day collection of Rs 7.5 crore, a rare feat for a movie to achieve in its second week. This bounceback underscores the film's strong appeal and Akshay Kumar's enduring box office draw.

According to Sacnilk, Kesari Chapter 2's total box office earnings have now reached a substantial Rs 65.45 crore, thanks to its recent surge in collections. Despite being in its second week and facing stiff competition, the historical film continues to hold its ground. On Sunday, the film maintained an overall Hindi occupancy of 29.02 percent.

At the global box office, Kesari Chapter 2 crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone on its second Sunday, as reported by Sacnilk. The film's worldwide collection stood at Rs 93.50 crore on Saturday, and it is expected to add over Rs 10 crore to its tally on Sunday, taking it past the Rs 100 crore milestone in just 10 days.On Saturday, the film's India net collection was Rs 57.30 crore, while its worldwide collection was Rs 93.50 crore.



Kesari Chapter 2 is a historical courtroom drama directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, marking his directorial debut. The film is based on the true story of advocate C Shankaran Nair, portrayed by Akshay Kumar, who courageously challenged the British Raj to expose the conspiracy behind the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The movie is adapted from the book "The Case That Shook The Empire" by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, Nair's great-grandson and his wife.