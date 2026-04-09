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Keralam Polls 2026: Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Mohanlal cast their votes, Drishyam actor informs fans 'done my part, your turn'

At the Kerelam election 2026, Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Dulquer Salmaan were among the early voters, casting their votes and encouraging fans to fulfil their civic duty.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 09, 2026, 03:04 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Keralam Polls 2026: Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Mohanlal cast their votes, Drishyam actor informs fans 'done my part, your turn'
Mohanlal, Mammootty at Keralam polls
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Superstar Mohanlal on Thursday cast his vote in the ongoing Kerala Legislative Assembly elections and urged citizens to fulfil their democratic responsibility. Sharing a selfie from his car, the actor displayed the indelible ink mark on his index finger and called on voters across the state to participate. The actor voted at a school in the Nemom constituency in Thiruvananthapuram. "Done my part. Your turn, Keralam, go vote!" he wrote on his official X handle, encouraging people to exercise their franchise.

Iconic star Mammootty was seen casting his vote alongside his wife Sulfath Kutty at a polling station in Kochi on Thursday morning as voting for the Keralam Assembly Elections 2026 got underway. The veteran actor arrived at the polling booth in a composed, understated manner, dressed in a brown long-sleeved collared shirt paired with black sunglasses. His presence drew attention from voters and onlookers, underscoring the role public figures often play in encouraging electoral participation. The veteran actor was also spotted leaving the polling booth with the actor and his son, Dulquer Salmaan.

The elections, being held across the state today, saw an early voter turnout of 16.2 per cent by 9 am, according to the Election Commission of India. Over 2.6 crore electors are eligible to vote in this election, which will determine the fate of 883 candidates contesting across 140 constituencies.

Official data indicates that the electorate comprises 1,38,27,319 women and 1,31,26,048 men, along with 277 voters registered under the third gender category. Among voters, 4,24,518 fall within the 18-19 age group, while 2,04,608 are aged 85 and above.

To facilitate the polling process, authorities have set up 30,471 polling stations across Kerala, supported by 119 logistics and voter machine distribution centres and 41 counting centres. Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar confirmed that 1.46 lakh trained polling personnel have been deployed statewide to ensure smooth operations.

Security and enforcement measures have also been intensified, with over 1,200 police teams active on the ground and FIRs registered against 180 individuals in connection with election-related activities.
The election is shaping up as a key political contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), with the BJP-led NDA also aiming to expand its vote share. 

The LDF, which currently holds 99 seats, is seeking a third consecutive term after making history in 2021 by retaining power in a state traditionally known for alternating between the coalitions led by CPI(M) and Congress.

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