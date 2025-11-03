Kerala State Film Awards 2024 full list of winners: Manjummel Boys dominates with 10 wins, Mammootty named Best Actor

Manjummel Boys won the awards for Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Design, Best Art Direction, Best Lyricist, Best Character Actor, and Best Best Processing Lab at the 55th Kerala State Film Awards.

The winners of the 55th Kerala State Film Awards 2024 were announced at a press conference by Minister of Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian. Malayalam superstar Mammootty won Best Actor for his brilliant performance in Rahul Sadasivan's critically acclaimed horror thriller Bramayugam, while the sensational hit Manjummel Boys was named winner in 10 categories, including Best Film.

Shamla Hamza, a relatively new face in the industry, bagged the Best Actress title for her powerful performance in Feminichi Fathima. The film, which was also chosen as the Second Best Film, fetched its director Fasil Muhammed the Best Debutant Director award. Premalu was chosen as the Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value.

Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram S Poduval won the awards for Best Director and Best Screenplay. Other major recognitions for the 2024 survival thriller included Best Cinematography to Shyju Khalid, Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Design to Shijin Melvin and Abhishek Nair, Best Art Direction to Ajayan Chalissery, and Best Lyricist to Vaidan for the song Kuthanthram. Soubin Shahir was named Best Character Actor (Male). The film also won in the Best Processing Lab/Colourist category.

The Special Jury Awards for Acting went to Jyothirmayi for Bougainvillea, Darshana Rajendran for Paradise, Asif Ali for Kishkindha Kaandam, and Tovino Thomas for ARM. Special Award in Any Category for Women/Transgender was won by Payal Kapadia for her critically-acclaimed film All We Imagine as Light, which won several laurels at the international film festivals.

The jury panel for the 55th Kerala State Film Awards 2024 was headed by well known actor Prakash Raj and comprised of eminent professionals such as director Ranjan Pramod, filmmaker Jibu Jacob, screenwriter Santhosh Echikkanam, playback singer Gayathri Ashokan, sound designer and director Nithin Lukose, and actor, writer and dubbing artiste Baghyalakshmi.

