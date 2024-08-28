Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

US presidential elections 2024: Donald Trump names Robert F Kennedy, Tulsi Gabbard in transition team

Kerala police files FIR against Malayalam actor Siddique over rape, criminal intimidation charges

Meet actress once rival to Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri; quit at her peak to open hospital for poor, gave up films, is now...

Who was Amitabh Bachchan's godfather? Director who worked without script, once cancelled shoot on superstar when he...

After Stree 2's success, Shraddha Kapoor moves to new address, becomes Akshay Kumar's new neighbour, she will pay...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US presidential elections 2024: Donald Trump names Robert F Kennedy, Tulsi Gabbard in transition team

US presidential elections 2024: Donald Trump names Robert F Kennedy, Tulsi Gabbard in transition team

Kerala police files FIR against Malayalam actor Siddique over rape, criminal intimidation charges

Kerala police files FIR against Malayalam actor Siddique over rape, criminal intimidation charges

Meet actress once rival to Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri; quit at her peak to open hospital for poor, gave up films, is now...

Meet actress once rival to Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri; quit at her peak to open hospital for poor, gave up films, is now...

Six drinks known to increase HDL levels naturally 

Six drinks known to increase HDL levels naturally 

7 animals that can live in extreme environments

7 animals that can live in extreme environments

Weight loss diet: 8 low-carb rice alternatives

Weight loss diet: 8 low-carb rice alternatives

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

From Albert Einstein to Louis Pasteur: 7 scientists who have made significant contributions to world

From Albert Einstein to Louis Pasteur: 7 scientists who have made significant contributions to world

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Kerala police files FIR against Malayalam actor Siddique over rape, criminal intimidation charges

Kerala police files FIR against Malayalam actor Siddique over rape, criminal intimidation charges

Meet actress once rival to Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri; quit at her peak to open hospital for poor, gave up films, is now...

Meet actress once rival to Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri; quit at her peak to open hospital for poor, gave up films, is now...

Who was Amitabh Bachchan's godfather? Director who worked without script, once cancelled shoot on superstar when he...

Who was Amitabh Bachchan's godfather? Director who worked without script, once cancelled shoot on superstar when he...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Kerala police files FIR against Malayalam actor Siddique over rape, criminal intimidation charges

Veteran Malayalam actor Siddique booked over rape and criminal intimidation charges.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 11:28 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Kerala police files FIR against Malayalam actor Siddique over rape, criminal intimidation charges
Siddique
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A rape case has been registered against Malayalam actor Sidhique following a female actor's allegation that he sexually assaulted her in 2016, police said on Wednesday.

An FIR under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been registered against the actor at Museum police station, a senior police officer said. The case was registered under the IPC as the offence allegedly occurred in 2016.

This is the second FIR against a high profile film personality following the allegations of sexual harassment against various directors and actors in the wake of revelations in the Justice Hema Committee report. The first case, under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), was against director Ranjith on a complaint by a female actor from West Bengal regarding an incident which occurred in 2009.

She had alleged that the director had touched her inappropriately with sexual intent after inviting her to act in the movie Paleri Manikyam in 2009. Following the allegation by the actor, Ranjith had resigned from his post as chairman of Kerala Chalachitra Academy.

Sidhique had also resigned from his post as general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) following the allegations against him. The Justice Hema Committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case and its report revealing instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.

Amidst allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation cropping up against several actors and directors, the state government on August 25 announced the establishment of a seven-member special investigation team to probe them. Subsequently, more complaints surfaced.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

J-K assembly elections 2024: Afzal Guru's brother, former militants, separatists form political group, to contest polls

J-K assembly elections 2024: Afzal Guru's brother, former militants, separatists form political group, to contest polls

Meet Indian genius who started business at 13, now owns a Rs 100 crore company, his business is…, he is from…

Meet Indian genius who started business at 13, now owns a Rs 100 crore company, his business is…, he is from…

Malayalam actor Siddique breaks his silence after Revathi Sampath accuses him of sexual harassment, takes legal action

Malayalam actor Siddique breaks his silence after Revathi Sampath accuses him of sexual harassment, takes legal action

Meet Kabita Sarkar, lawyer who will represent accused Sanjay Roy in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

Meet Kabita Sarkar, lawyer who will represent accused Sanjay Roy in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

Meet man, an Indian genius, who built India's first shipping company to take on British maritime empire

Meet man, an Indian genius, who built India's first shipping company to take on British maritime empire

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

From Albert Einstein to Louis Pasteur: 7 scientists who have made significant contributions to world

From Albert Einstein to Louis Pasteur: 7 scientists who have made significant contributions to world

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

8 most unsafe countries to travel

8 most unsafe countries to travel

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement