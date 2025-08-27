Kerala High Court grants anticipatory bail to rapper Vedan in rape case

OTTplay Collaborates with Amazon Prime to Offer Prime Lite Benefits to Customers
Ganesh Chaturthi: Other than modaks, THESE 5 offerings are Bappa’s favourites
6 Indian forts that created blockbuster Bollywood moments
The Bootstrapped Startup That Bucks VC Conventions
Neha Dhupia Follow Gluten-Free diet: What it is, benefits, food you can eat and avoid
Donald Trump Tariffs News: How will India's overall exports grow despite US losses?
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: First photos of high-speed rail REVEALED, check here
Meet IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam on first attempt, now set to tie the knot with Deputy CM's daughter, he is...
After slamming Gautam Gambhir, ex-India star claims unfair treatment under former captain MS Dhoni, says 'He never liked...'
Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh offers prayers to tiny Ganpati idol in adorable photos; see viral pics
ENTERTAINMENT
A lady doctor has accused rapper Vedan of sexually harassing her multiple times between 2021 and 2023.
The Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to rapper Hirandas Murali, known as Vedan, in a rape case, saying that while the charges against him were serious, his custodial interrogation was not necessary.
Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas granted the relief to the rapper who was accused by a lady doctor of entering into a sexual relationship with her on the promise of marriage and later withdrawing from the same. She has also accused him of sexually harassing her multiple times between 2021 and 2023.
The detailed order granting relief to Vedan is yet to be made available.
READ | Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more