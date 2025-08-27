Kerala High Court grants anticipatory bail to rapper Vedan in rape case

A lady doctor has accused rapper Vedan of sexually harassing her multiple times between 2021 and 2023.

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to rapper Hirandas Murali, known as Vedan, in a rape case, saying that while the charges against him were serious, his custodial interrogation was not necessary.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas granted the relief to the rapper who was accused by a lady doctor of entering into a sexual relationship with her on the promise of marriage and later withdrawing from the same. She has also accused him of sexually harassing her multiple times between 2021 and 2023.

The detailed order granting relief to Vedan is yet to be made available.

