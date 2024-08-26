Twitter
Kerala govt 'protecting' perpetrators of sexual assault in Malayalam cinema, says Leader of Opposition Satheesan

V D Satheesan alleged that the Left government was trying to shield the perpetrators of sexual abuse against women in the Malayalam film industry.

Latest News

PTI

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 05:51 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Kerala govt 'protecting' perpetrators of sexual assault in Malayalam cinema, says Leader of Opposition Satheesan
V D Satheesan (Image credit: Twitter)
Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, on Monday alleged that the Left government was trying to shield the perpetrators of sexual abuse against women in the Malayalam film industry by not initiating an investigation based on the Justice Hema Committee Report.

A day after the state government formed a special team to probe the sexual atrocities faced by female actors, Satheesan questioned why male officers were appointed above the woman IPS officer in the investigation team.

"The opposition had demanded that a team led by senior women IPS officers should investigate based on the statements given by the victims to the Hema Committee. However, the press release issued by the Chief Minister's office regarding the investigation does not even mention the Hema Committee," the Congress leader said at a press conference at his constituency North Paravur near here.

The government on Sunday formed a seven-member team headed by IG Sparjan Kumar, which includes four senior women IPS officers. The LoP alleged that the government has taken the stance that they will not investigate the official statements and evidence provided by the victims before the committee constituted by the government.

"The government's stand is unacceptable," Satheesan said. The Leader of Opposition pointed out that even the court had asked what the obstacle was in investigating the Hema Committee report.

"Those associated with the government are saying that if the victims stand firm in their statements, we can investigate. In which sexual harassment case have the victims been asked to stand firm in their statements? The government's effort is to protect the perpetrators," Satheesan argued.

He added that asking the victims to give their statements again was humiliating to them. The government's stance is to humiliate the victims and protect the perpetrators, the LoP added.

Satheesan also criticised state Cultural Minister Saji Cheriyan on the matter, accusing him of expressing different opinions on the issue since the beginning.

He alleged that even in the Hema Committee report, the government had engaged in manipulation. "The number of pages in the Hema Committee report has been decreasing. According to Section 199 of the Indian Penal Code, it is a criminal act to be aware of offences against women and still fail to take action. This is exactly the crime that Cultural Minister Saji Cheriyan has committed.

"By tampering with the report, protecting the culprits, and humiliating the victims, Cheriyan has committed a serious breach of oath, making him unworthy of continuing as a minister. If he is not prepared to resign, the Chief Minister should demand his resignation," Satheesan said. 

The Congress leader added that the series of crimes that took place is clearly outlined in the Hema Committee report. "It is the government's legal responsibility to investigate and bring the culprits to justice. Despite this, the government has concealed the fact that a series of crimes occurred over four and a half years," the LoP said.

Satheesan also criticised actor Dharmajan Bolgatty, a fellow Congress member, who allegedly personally insulted a female journalist during a TV show.

"If a mistake is made, we won't justify it like the CPI(M). Our stance is that we do not justify those who make mistakes," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

