Actress Keerthy Suresh finally said 'I do' and tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Anthony Thattil in a tradtional wedding at Goa. Soon after the wedding, Keerthy and Anthony shared the photos from their intimate weding on their Instagram. For the special occasion Keerthy donned tradtional saree and Anthony wore veshti dhoti. In one of the photos, Keerty and Suresh were captured listening to priest in the presence of holy fire. After the wedding ceremony, Keerthy and Anthony posed romantically.

In the carousel post, Keerthy is seen living her dream moment during the jaimala ceremony. In another photo, Keerthy and Anthony were seen posing with their dog Nyke. The couple also dedicated the post to the dog, as they captioned the photos saying, "#ForTheLoveOfNyke."

As soon as the duo dropped the photos, they recieved congratulations from the collegeues and netizens. Hansika Motwani wrote, "Congratulations." Raashii Khanna wrote, "Congratulations" with hearts emojis. Ahaana Krishna wrote, "Beautiful." A netizen wrote, "Very happy for both of you." Another netizen wrote, "Awwww. Congratulations guysssss. Sending sooo much love.

Few days back, one of Keerthy's friends shared their boarding passes on her Instagram Stories and the actress reshared the post on her Stories. A day before, Keerthy and Suresh's wedding invite got leaked on social media. As per the invite, the couple is set to get married on December 12. It reads, "It is our great pleasure to inform you that our daughter is getting married on December 12 in an intimate gathering. We hold your blessings in high regard and sincerely hope you will keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We would be grateful if you could shower your blessings upon them as they begin a new chapter of their lives together. With warm regards and lots of love G Suresh Kumar and Menaka Suresh Kumar."

On the work front, Keerthy will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan's Baby John. The official remake of Thalapathy Vijay's Theri will be released in cinemas on December 25.

