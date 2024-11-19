According to reports, Keerthy Suresh is all set to marry her high school sweetheart Antony Thattil in December.

South star Keerthy Suresh is all set to make her grand Bollywood debut alongside Varun Dhawan in Baby John. Now, if the reports are to be believed, the actress is also set to tie the knot with her high school bestie, Antony Thattil who is a Dubai-based businessman.

According to reports, Antony Thattil is a Dubai-based businessman and the two have been in a steady relationship for the past 15 years. It is said that Keerthy Suresh and Antony will have a destination wedding in Goa next month. The wedding is said to take place in the second week of December (December 11 and 12), which is just before the release of her grand Bollywood debut. The official announcement of the reunion will reportedly made soon.

It is rumoured that Antony Thattil and Keerthy Suresh went to school together, and they were high school sweethearts. The actress earlier promised to reveal the mystery man after being linked to one of her friends. Slamming a publication, Keerthy earlier tweeted, "Hahaha!! Didn’t have to pull my dear friend, this time! I will reveal the actual mystery man whenever I have to. Take a chill pill until then! PS: Not once got it right (sic)."

Keerthy Suresh is a National Award-winning actress, the daughter of filmmaker G. Suresh Kumar and Tamil actress Menaka. The actress started her career as a child actress in a few of her father's productions, such as Pilots (2000), Achaneyanenikkishtam (2001) Kuberan (2002), and some television serials. She has been a part of several hits and blockbusters like Mahanati, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, and Dasara among others. She is now set to appear in Baby John opposite Varun Dhawan. It is a remake of the Tamil film Theri. Helmed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, the action drama also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff and is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 25.

