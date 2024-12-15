Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil had earlied tied the knot in a traditional south Indian ceremony on December 12.

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil tied the knot with each other in a traditional south Indian ceremony in Goa on December 12. Three days after their wedding, the actress shared dreamy photos from their Christian wedding on her Instagram. Keerthy looked stunning in a white gown and Antony complimented her with a dashing white suit.

Along with sharing the pictures, the National Award-winning actress just used the hashtag #ForTheLoveOfNyke in her caption. The Route, the celebrity management company that represents Keerthy, wrote in the comments section, "Here’s to love, laughter, and the most beautiful journey ahead, "AntoNY x KEerthy" #TheRouteFamily congratulates you on this magical new beginning."

As per reports, Antony Thattil is a Dubai-based businessman. He and Keerthy went to school together and have been in a steady relationship for the past 15 years. It was just a few days before their wedding in November last week, when Keerthy had confirmed her relationship with Antony on her Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy's next release is her Bollywood debut in Baby John. The action drama also features Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff in the leading roles. It is an adaptation of the 2016 Tamil blockbuster Theri, which was directed by Atlee and starred Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson.

Baby John is produced by Atlee and directed by Kalees. The film releases in cinemas on December 25 coinciding with the Christmas festival. It will face competition at the box office with Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma-starrer Vanvaas and the Hollywoo animated film Mufasa: The Lion King, both of which will hit the theatres on December 20.

