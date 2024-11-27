As per reports, Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil are set to tie the knot together in a destination wedding in Goa on December 11.

Keerthy Suresh finally confirmed her relationship with her long-time boyfriend Antony Thattil on her Instagram on Wednesday, November 27. The actress shared her first-ever picture with Antony alongside a heartfelt note that read, "15 years and counting It has always been...AntoNY x KEerthy ( Iykyk)." In the photo, which seems to be taken during Diwali, Antony is seen holding up a firecracker, lighting it as he raised it high. Keerthy stood beside him, her hand resting on his shoulder, as both of them gazed at the sky with their backs to the camera.

Keerthy's post comes shortly after recent reports claimed that Keerthy and Antony are set to tie the knot together in a destination wedding in Goa on December 11. As per reports, Antony Thattil is a Dubai-based businessman. He and Keerthy went to school together and have been in a steady relationship for the past 15 years.

Last year, the National Award-winning actress made headlines for slamming a publication for calling her friend her boyfriend. She wrote, "Hahaha!! Didn’t have to pull my dear friend, this time! I will reveal the actual mystery man whenever I have to. Take a chill pill until then! PS : Not once got it right (sic)."

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh is set to make her Bollywood debut in Baby John. The action drama also features Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff in the leading roles. It is an adaptation of the 2016 Tamil blockbuster Theri, which was directed by Atlee and starred Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson. Baby John is produced by Atlee and directed by Kalees. The film releases in cinemas on December 25 coinciding with the Christmas festival.

