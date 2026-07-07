After shocking divorce notice, Celina Jaitly tells women: 'Keep assets separate'

Amid a painful divorce from Peter Haag, actress Celina Jaitly urges women to sign prenuptial agreements and keep assets separate to protect their financial independence.

Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly has urged women to sign prenuptial agreements to safeguard their financial independence. Her counsel is given in the midst of her traumatic and widely reported divorce from Austrian businessman Peter Haag, which she disclosed started just before their 15th wedding anniversary.

The reality of marriage and financial safety

Jaitly talked candidly about her marriage's dissolution in an interview with India Today, highlighting how relationships can turn into acrimonious financial arguments even though they start with love, trust, and shared vows. 'I would recommend that girls, please, do a prenup if you have assets of your own,' she said. 'Always keep your valuables apart. Because in the end, everything came down to an asset.'

A prenuptial agreement is a formal contract that couples sign before marriage that specifies how assets and property will be managed in the case of a divorce. One of the main points of contention in Jaitly's court case was the absence of limits. The actress wed Haag in 2010, and the two of them had three sons: a younger boy named Arthur and twins named Winston and Viraaj.

A shocking anniversary betrayal

Under the pretence of picking up a gift for her 15th anniversary, Haag drove Jaitly to a small post office, according to her account of the startling moment her marriage ended. Rather, a divorce notification was delivered to her, claiming an 'irretrievable breakdown.'

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Jaitly revealed on Instagram that aggressive demands aimed at her premarital wealth followed her subsequent attempts at a peaceful split to put her children's welfare first. She said that these legal strategies were intended to deprive her of her independence and dignity and that she was abruptly compelled to defend her role as a mother. She stated, 'My entire world was snatched from me in one moment,' cautioning other women to protect their hard-earned possessions before getting married.