KD The Devil teaser: Dhruva Sarja's upcoming actioner could be next big film from Kannada film industry

After making waves and entertaining the country with KGF Chapter 2, Charlie 777, Vikrant Rona, and much-recent Kantara. Kannada Film Industry will soon bring another pan-India film with Dhruva Sarja, KD The Devil. KVN Productions unveiled the grand title teaser of their next project, KD- The Devil, in a grand way in Bangalore!

KVN Productions has been at the forefront of the industry with back-to-back hit projects. Their 4th project was announced in a grand way in Bangalore. For the first time ever, a Pan-Indian movie, KD-The Devil, which was conceptualised in Karnataka, was unveiled among the actors, producers, and directors of the project.

The event took place in Orion Mall, Bengaluru and was attended by stalwarts from Bollywood and the Kannada Film Industry. Mr Sanjay Dutt, Dhruva Sarja, Director Prem, Producer KVN, ‘Head – Business and Operations’ Suprith, Kannada Film Actress Rakshitha, Music Director Arjun Janya presided over the event and launched the most awaited Title Teaser.

The speciality of KD Title Teaser is that it is voiced by Superstars from Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam film industries. Director Prem has himself voiced the Kannada version, while Sanjay Dutt, Vijay Sethupathi and Mohanlal have voiced the Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam versions respectively. This is a feat that hasn’t been achieved in the Indian Film Industry before. The action part title teaser launch sets its own benchmark as it marks the maiden Pan India project from the Kannada Film Industry. With powerful visuals and music, it sets the pace for #KD-The Devil!

Dhruva Sarja said, "Sanjay Dutt is a legendary actor. The KD teaser might be visually strong but it caters to the family audience. I'm confident about KD and the verdict will be delivered by the audience." Sanjay Dutt said, "I’m really looking forward and I wish the team all the best and KVN Productions. I feel I'm going to work more in South Indian films so thankyou again Prem sir and KVN Productions and everybody and please enjoy the teaser!" The release date isn't announced yet, but the teaser will certainly create correct hype among the audience, and they will await for the movie to hit cinemas.