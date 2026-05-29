KD The Devil OTT release: When, where to watch Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi film featuring controversial song Sarke Chunar Teri

The Kannada action film KD - The Devil, starring Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi and Shilpa Shetty, is gearing up for its OTT release after a mixed theatrical run and months of controversy surrounding one of its songs.

The Kannada action film KD - The Devil, starring Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi and Shilpa Shetty, is gearing up for its OTT release after a mixed theatrical run and months of controversy surrounding one of its songs.

KD The Devil OTT release date and platform:

Directed by Prem and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions, KD - The Devil hit the theatres on April 30. Even with a star-studded cast, the film got a kind of lukewarm response at the box office, landing around Rs 24.19 crore worldwide as per trade reports and well, you know how those numbers go.

The movie is now ready for its digital debut. Streaming will start on Zee5 from June 5. The update came via Zee5 Kannada’s official social media handle; they shared a trailer cut and gave a little tease about the film’s arrival on the platform.

Where and when to watch:

After getting released in theatres on April 30, KD – The Devil is now set for its OTT release on Zee5 from June 5, as Zee5 Kannada announced it through a fresh trailer cut shared online. In the promo, they hint at the journey of Kaalidasa (KD), an ordinary man who somehow gets pulled into a violent universe of crime and power struggles and then it builds up into some really intense action bits where he goes up against powerful enemies.

Also read: Why did Japan ban Indian mangoes after 20 years? Shocking truth revealed here

Controversy around the Film:

Before its release, KD – The Devil sparked controversy over the song Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse (Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke) featuring Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi, with the lyrics facing criticism for being suggestive. Following the backlash, Nora stated she was unaware of the meaning of the lyrics during filming, while lyricist Raqueeb Alam said he had only translated director Prem’s original Kannada lines. The Hindi version of the song was later removed from platforms, and the controversy eventually reached bodies like the CBFC and human rights commissions.