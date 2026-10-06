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KBC 18: Madhuri Dixit turns Paro again, recreates Kaahe Chhed Mohe moment for Amitabh Bachchan | Watch

Madhuri Dixit recreated her iconic Paro look from Devdas on KBC 18 during Amitabh Bachchan's birthday week, performing to Kaahe Chhed Mohe.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 06, 2026, 10:28 AM IST

KBC 18: Madhuri Dixit turns Paro again, recreates Kaahe Chhed Mohe moment for Amitabh Bachchan | Watch
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Madhuri Dixit recreated her iconic Paro look from Devdas on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. Amitabh Bachchan praised her performance, saying, "Kya baat hai." The actress appeared on the show during Amitabh Bachchan's birthday week celebrations. She hosts the Marathi version of the show, Kon Honar Crorepati and came as a contestant on KBC 18.

Madhuri performs Kaahe Chhed Mohe

A new promo for the show features Madhuri in a pink saree reminiscent of her Paro character from Devdas. She performs "Kaahe Chhed Mohe" while seated as a contestant, evoking memories of her graceful portrayal in the 2002 film. Amitabh Bachchan, who was watching the performance, was visibly impressed. He applauded her and said, "Kya baat hai! Kamaal hai, kamaal hai, Madhuri ji."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The audience also cheered for Madhuri during the performance. The makers shared the promo with the caption, "Madhuri ka andaaz, sabke liye khaas." One of Madhuri's most famous roles is still Paro from Devdas. The movie was renowned for its striking cinematography, powerful acting and catchy tunes.

Also read: Indian-origin man accused of running neo-Nazi child pornography racket in US, faces life-term

Amitabh Bachchan's birthday week on KBC

Madhuri's appearance during Amitabh Bachchan's birthday week on KBC 18 has excited fans. The special episode features both veteran stars on stage. Currently, Amitabh is hosting KBC's 18th season, airing Monday to Friday. He recently disclosed that he injured his knee while filming, necessitating a seated monologue instead of standing.

He discussed his busy schedule and sleep challenges on his blog, highlighting his attempts to sleep early for work. Meanwhile, KBC 18's birthday week features memorable moments, notably Madhuri Dixit's nostalgic recreation of Paro.

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