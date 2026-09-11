KBC 18: IIT gave me my wife, says contestant; Amitabh Bachchan's hilarious reply goes viral | Watch

On KBC 18, contestant Kritagya Nayyar told Amitabh Bachchan that IIT gave him a career and his wife whom he met at IIT Roorkee, to which Big B jokingly replied.

Amitabh Bachchan's hilarious reaction to a KBC 18 contestant is going viral. The contestant told him that IIT gave him not just a career but also his wife, leaving Big B surprised.

Amitabh Bachchan asks about IIT preparation

During the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kritagya Nayyar was a participant. Amitabh Bachchan, the host, questioned him about his preparation for IIT during the talk. He replied, "Bahut hi khatarnak imtehaan hota hai IIT, kaise aapne pass karlia?"

Kritagya was inspired to pursue IIT early on, influenced by his surroundings and his sister's studies at IIT BHU. After visiting her college in Class 8, he decided to follow that path. He joined coaching classes from Class 9 to 12, aiming to become an engineer like his father and sisters. He credits IIT with aiding his personality development and providing a stable career.

'IIT gave me my wife': Big B's funny reply

During the chat, Kritagya revealed, "I met my wife at IIT Roorkee. We were in the same year." Amitabh Bachchan was surprised after hearing this and joked, "So that is why you went to IIT." The audience laughed at his witty response. The show is known for such light moments where Big B listens to contestants' personal stories and engages in fun banter with them.

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About Kaun Banega Crorepati 18

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 premiered on August 10 at 9 pm, airing Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV. This season's theme highlights the importance of understanding and applying knowledge. Amitabh Bachchan shared on his Tumblr that hosting the show can be emotional, especially when contestants reveal serious personal stories.