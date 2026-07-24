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KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan returns to host, shoot starts on August 1, superstar says 'iss baar...' | Viral video

Amitabh Bachchan returns to host Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18. Shooting starts August 1, 2026 in Mumbai with theme 'Is Baar Sochna Padega'. Premieres August 10 on Sony TV and Sony LIV.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 24, 2026, 04:38 PM IST

KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan returns to host, shoot starts on August 1, superstar says 'iss baar...' | Viral video
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The new season will focus on 'thinking before answering' with the theme 'Is Baar Sochna Padega.' Season 18 premieres on August 10, 2026, on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Shoot details and theme

On August 1, 2026, filming for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will start at a special set in Mumbai's Film City. The iconic quiz show's 18th season will feature Amitabh Bachchan once again as host. Although KBC has traditionally assessed knowledge, this year's theme is 'Is Baar Sochna Padega.' Season 18 will also emphasise making decisions. Instead of responding right away, the goal is to urge competitors to take their time, reflect and evaluate their final response.

What Amitabh Bachchan said

A promo with Amitabh Bachchan on a golf course was released by Sony Entertainment Television. The film draws a comparison between life and golf, emphasising the importance of patience and sound judgment over hasty decisions. Amitabh explained the subject as follows: 'Bachpan mein humein sikhaya gaya thi ki jo pehle jawab de, sabse sahi wahi hai. Lekin zindagi mein kai baar, pehla jawab hi sahi nahi hota. Jawab dene se pehle khud ko zara rokna padega, toh is baar KBC mein. Samjhe nahi? Is baar sochna padega?' With this approach, the show aims to judge not just contestants' knowledge, but also their ability to make thoughtful decisions under pressure.

Also read: Narayani Shastri's makes big statement on cocai*e in TV industry: 'It is common'

Premiere and telecast

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 premieres on August 10, 2026, airing new episodes Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television. Episodes will also stream on Sony LIV. The upcoming season emphasises wisdom and careful thinking, adding a fresh twist to this popular Indian quiz show.

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