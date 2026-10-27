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KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan asks Sai Pallavi why she chose acting over medicine, Ranbir Kapoor gives perfect reply

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KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan asks Sai Pallavi why she chose acting over medicine, Ranbir Kapoor gives perfect reply

On KBC 18, Sai Pallavi said God destined her to act despite doing MBBS, to which Ranbir Kapoor jokingly replied "Bhagwan ka prescription tha" while promoting Ramayana.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 27, 2026, 07:21 PM IST

KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan asks Sai Pallavi why she chose acting over medicine, Ranbir Kapoor gives perfect reply
Ranbir Kapoor's funny take on Sai Pallavi's shift from medicine to acting on KBC 18.
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Ranbir Kapoor gave a funny reply when Amitabh Bachchan asked Sai Pallavi why she became an actor after studying medicine. The Ramayana stars appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 to promote their film. The special episodes will air on October 29 and 30.

What Sai Pallavi said on KBC 18

On the show, host Amitabh Bachchan asked Sai why she chose acting after becoming a doctor. Sai Pallavi has completed her MBBS degree. She studied medicine but did not practise as a doctor. She made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Premam.

Answering Bachchan's question, Sai said, "God wrote it that you act." She said she believes it was her destiny to become an actor. Her reply left Bachchan confused. Ranbir Kapoor then added a humorous twist. Bhagwan ka prescription tha, Sir, that she has to act," Ranbir said. His comment made the audience cheer and applaud. In another promo from the episode, Sai spoke about playing Sita in Ramayana. She said she did not want to overthink the role. She said, "This was the first time when I thought, 'What can I get for playing a role like that of Sita Maa? Like what knowledge will I gain from this?' I wanted to keep the process transparent. I prayed to Sita Maa and went forward with it."

Also read: FASTag New Rule From November 1: Who can get annual toll pass for Rs 1,500 or Rs 3,000?

About Ramayana promotion and release

The Ramayana crew is advertising the movie in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, among other places. Nitesh Tiwari is the director of the movie. Sai Pallavi plays Sita, and Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama. Yash portrays Ravana, Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman, and Raveena Dubey plays Lakshmana.

The film features Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, and Vivek Oberoi, and is produced by Yash and Namit Malhotra. With a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, it is planned as a two-part franchise, with the first part scheduled for release on November 5, 2026, and the second part around Diwali 2027.

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