ENTERTAINMENT

KBC 17: Threat to Amitabh Bachchan? Central agencies assess security risk after Diljit Dosanjh's gesture in the show

SFJ alleged that Amitabh Bachchan had played a role in inciting violence during the 1984 riots.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 10:40 PM IST

KBC 17: Threat to Amitabh Bachchan? Central agencies assess security risk after Diljit Dosanjh's gesture in the show
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan will be hosting Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 17 on October 31. But due to the interaction, central agencies are fearing an attempt on Bachchan, sources told CNN-News18. Some threats to the 83-year-old actor are under assessment.

Threat To Amitabh Bachchan?

Dosanjh was seen touching Bachchan’s feet during the KBC promo. The respectful gesture drew sharp criticism from the Khalistani organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which accused the actor-singer of dishonouring the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. SFJ alleged that Bachchan had played a role in inciting violence during the 1984 riots following former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination.

The outfit claimed that Bachchan had allegedly used the slogan “Khoon Ka Badla Khoon (Blood for Blood)" during the riots, which they said “unleashed violence in which over 30,000 Sikh men, women, and children were killed across India."

Dosanjh received from Khalistani outfits?

Dosanjh reportedly received a threat from SFJ after he was seen touching Bachchan’s feet. SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun warned that the group would attempt to shut down Dosanjh’s concert scheduled in Australia on November 1. SFJ has also been promoting hashtags like BoycottDiljit and PanthicJustice on X and Instagram. Check the promo from the upcoming episode of KBC 17 featuring Dosanjh here.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @sonytvofficial

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
