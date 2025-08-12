Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Nidhhi Agerwal reacts to backlash over using Andhra Pradesh government car: 'I had no...'

Plane crashes during landing at Montana Airport in US, sparking massive fire; Watch

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri makes BIG statement on India-US trade ties amid Donald Trump's 50% tariff imposition, says 'Defense deal not...'

Kay Kay Menon breaks his silence on involvement in ‘vote chori’ campaign, slams Congress: 'A clip from my...'

US President Donald Trump takes control of DC's police department, deploys National Guard to...

Heavy rains lashes Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, IMD issues yellow alert, check traffic advisory here, video

US-China tariff: Donald Trump takes BIG decision on trade deal with Xi Jinping, extends tariff truce deadline by...

After 50% India tariff, Donald Trump's BIG move as US extends China tariff deadline for...

Coolie vs War 2: Rajinikanth to take Rs 100 crore start, Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer races behind Tamil juggernaut, has earned...

Was founder of THIS luxury brand a Nazi spy? Report claims MI5 files link him to Adolf Hitler

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Nidhhi Agerwal reacts to backlash over using Andhra Pradesh government car: 'I had no...'

Nidhhi Agerwal reacts to backlash over using Andhra Pradesh government car

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri makes BIG statement on India-US trade ties amid Donald Trump's 50% tariff imposition, says 'Defense deal not...'

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri makes BIG statement on India-US trade ties...

After 50% India tariff, Donald Trump's BIG move as US extends China tariff deadline for...

After 50% India tariff, Donald Trump extends China tariff deadline for...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 powerful reasons Rajinikanth’s Coolie promises to be a must-watch cinematic experience

5 powerful reasons Rajinikanth’s Coolie promises to be a must-watch cinematic ex

Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid spent over Rs 3 lakh on IV drips and…, here’s what happened next

Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid spent over Rs 3 lakh on IV drips and…, here’s

From Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol to Pooja Bhatt: Bollywood stars who made iconic comebacks on screen

From Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol to Pooja Bhatt: Bollywood stars who made iconic co

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Kay Kay Menon breaks his silence on involvement in ‘vote chori’ campaign, slams Congress: 'A clip from my...'

Kay Kay Menon denied any involvement, saying the party used a clip from his show Special Ops promotions without his permission.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 07:19 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Kay Kay Menon breaks his silence on involvement in ‘vote chori’ campaign, slams Congress: 'A clip from my...'
Image credit: Instagram

TRENDING NOW

Actor Kay Kay Menon has spoken out after a video went viral showing him supporting Congress’s 'Vote Chori' (vote theft) campaign. Congress recently created a webpage calling on the Election Commission to act on 'Vote Chori' and push for digital voter lists.

But Menon denied any involvement, saying the party used a clip from his show Special Ops promotions without his permission. He wrote in the comments, "Please let it be noted that I have not acted in this ad. A clip from my Special Ops promotions has been edited and used without permission."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Congress (@incindia)

A video urging people to join the campaign featured the line, "Himmat Singh kuch keh rahe hain, jaldi se kar aao! Band karo." Himmat Singh is the character played by Kay Kay Menon, who portrays an intelligence officer in the series Special Ops.

Kay Kay Menon’s latest work includes the second season of Special Ops, a show created and directed by Neeraj Pandey.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

Alongside Menon, the cast includes Karan Tacker (Farooq Ali), Vinay Pathak (Abbas Shaikh), Tahir Raj Bhasin (Sudheer Awasthi), and others like Arif Zakaria, Prakash Raj, Saiyami Kher, Gautami Kapoor, and Vipul Gupta.

Special Ops first premiered in 2020, with its sequel, Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, releasing in 2021.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Elephant creates chaos at toll plaza on Dehradun-Haridwar highway, hits vehicle before crossing road
Elephant creates chaos at toll plaza on Dehradun-Haridwar highway, hits vehicle
China deadline arrives: How much tariff will Donald Trump impose on Beijing? Will he punish dragon for buying Russian oil?
China deadline arrives: How much tariff will Donald Trump impose on Beijing?
'Bomb se udaane, goli maarne ki...': Udaipur Files producer Amit Jani receives death threats, says 'ye khud ko Bihar ke...'
Udaipur Files producer Amit Jani receives death threats
Do you know Shah Rukh Khan shot for this chartbuster song while driving to airport to meet Gauri Khan pregnant with Aryan Khan?
SRK shot this song while driving to airport to meet Gauri pregnant with Aryan
These banks don't ask for minimum balance requirement in savings accounts; check full list here
These banks don't ask for minimum balance requirement in savings accounts; check
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
5 powerful reasons Rajinikanth’s Coolie promises to be a must-watch cinematic experience
5 powerful reasons Rajinikanth’s Coolie promises to be a must-watch cinematic ex
Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid spent over Rs 3 lakh on IV drips and…, here’s what happened next
Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid spent over Rs 3 lakh on IV drips and…, here’s
From Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol to Pooja Bhatt: Bollywood stars who made iconic comebacks on screen
From Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol to Pooja Bhatt: Bollywood stars who made iconic co
Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: 6 times Metro In Dino star proved she’s every bit regal and royal in her outfits
Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: 6 times Metro In Dino star proved she’s every bi
From Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 Bollywood villains who turned into comedy legends
From Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 Bollywood villains who turned into comedy
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE