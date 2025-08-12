Kay Kay Menon breaks his silence on involvement in ‘vote chori’ campaign, slams Congress: 'A clip from my...'

Kay Kay Menon denied any involvement, saying the party used a clip from his show Special Ops promotions without his permission.

Actor Kay Kay Menon has spoken out after a video went viral showing him supporting Congress’s 'Vote Chori' (vote theft) campaign. Congress recently created a webpage calling on the Election Commission to act on 'Vote Chori' and push for digital voter lists.

But Menon denied any involvement, saying the party used a clip from his show Special Ops promotions without his permission. He wrote in the comments, "Please let it be noted that I have not acted in this ad. A clip from my Special Ops promotions has been edited and used without permission."

A video urging people to join the campaign featured the line, "Himmat Singh kuch keh rahe hain, jaldi se kar aao! Band karo." Himmat Singh is the character played by Kay Kay Menon, who portrays an intelligence officer in the series Special Ops.

Kay Kay Menon’s latest work includes the second season of Special Ops, a show created and directed by Neeraj Pandey.

Alongside Menon, the cast includes Karan Tacker (Farooq Ali), Vinay Pathak (Abbas Shaikh), Tahir Raj Bhasin (Sudheer Awasthi), and others like Arif Zakaria, Prakash Raj, Saiyami Kher, Gautami Kapoor, and Vipul Gupta.

Special Ops first premiered in 2020, with its sequel, Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, releasing in 2021.