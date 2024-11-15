In an interview, Kavya Thapar talked about casting couch and shared shocking details.

Actress Kavya Thapar recently talked about an uncomfortable experience with a casting director during an advertisement shoot. She shared that the casting director asked her for a personal "commitment" to be involved in the project.

A recent report by the Justice Hema Committee has shaken the Malayalam film industry. The committee's findings revealed that female actors face a lack of safety and security in the industry, with many being intimidated under the guise of opportunities.

After the report was released, several actresses courageously spoke out about their experiences, including young actress Kavya Thapar. In an interview, the actress revealed that she was offered a role in an advertisement and went to the office for the audition. However, upon arriving, the director asked her to agree to act in not just one, but four advertisements.

As per the News 18 report, she said in an interview that the director asked her, "If not one, you must commit." In response, Kavya Thapar spoke out and said she doesn't like such behaviour.

For the unversed, Kavya Thapar followed her father’s dream of seeing her become a successful actress after completing her education. She started her career as a model and gradually gained recognition in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu cinema. Her journey began with a short Hindi film in 2013, followed by appearances in advertisements for brands like Patanjali, MakeMyTrip, and Kohinoor.

Kavya entered the Telugu film industry with her debut in Ee Maaya Peremito in 2018, which set the stage for her growing presence in South Indian cinema.

This year, Kavya Thapar starred opposite Ravi Teja in the film Eagle. She also had an important role in Uru Prama Bhairavakona, where Sandeep Kishan played the lead. Additionally, Kavya appeared in Double iSmart, directed by Puri Jagannadh, alongside Ram Pothineni, and had a significant presence in the film. She was also part of Viswam, a film featuring Gopichand and directed by Srinu Vaitla.