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Kavita Kaushik supports Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, advises Delhi police to...

TV actress Kavita Kaushik backed Sonam Wangchuk’s NEET protest and urged Delhi Police to not use force on students at Jantar Mantar.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 20, 2026, 10:52 AM IST

Kavita Kaushik supports Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, advises Delhi police to...
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TV actor Kavita Kaushik has appealed to Delhi Police to act with restraint after activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from a protest site at Jantar Mantar. In a video message, the FIR star urged officers not to use force against students and citizens.

What Kavita said

Kavita posted a video asking police to remember their own families. 'Delhi Police, aap logon ki bhi toh families hongi na. Maa-baap, bachche, bhai-behen' she said. She explained why students are protesting. According to her, every family wants a real doctor in an emergency, not a fake one. 'Isiliye ye bachche protest kar rahe hain,' she added. Her main request was clear. 'Mere desh ke bachchon par, desh ke nagrikon par haath mat uthana, hurt mat karna unko.' She also said police have orders to follow, but they should use their conscience too. 'Aadesh chahe jo bhi ho, aapka bhi toh ek mann hai, ek conscious hai.'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Why is the protest happening

Sonam Wangchuk, an education reformer, is leading the demonstration. Since June 28, he has been on an indefinite hunger strike in Jantar Mantar. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is being demanded by him and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam, including a reported paper leak, have angered them. Sonam was taken from the location by force on Saturday, the twentieth day of his fast. Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the CJP, also claimed that police had targeted demonstrators. Sonam claimed to have shed about 20% of his body weight.

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Current situation

On day 21, his condition deteriorated, and he was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. The Delhi High Court denied a request to move him to a private hospital and directed him to cooperate with medical professionals. The matter will be heard again on July 24 after the court requested a health report in three days. To maintain pressure on the government on the NEET crisis, the CJP has scheduled a 'Sansad Chalo' march for Monday.

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