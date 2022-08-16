Search icon
Popular film critic Kaushik LM passes away due to cardiac arrest; Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, others mourn his demise

Kaushik LM was a popular film critic, reviewer, entertainment tracker, and influencer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 06:52 AM IST

Popular film critic Kaushik LM passes away due to cardiac arrest; Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, others mourn his demise
Kaushik LM/Twitter

Popular film critic, entertainment tracker, and film reviewer passed away on the evening of Monday, August 15, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He had written celebrity interviews, film reviews, box office reports, trending news stories, and opinion columns for multiple media organisations.

His death came as shocking news for the Tamil film fraternity since reportedly Kaushik was aged 36 years. Film celebrities like Dulquer Salmaan, Dhanush, Keerthy Suresh, Venkat Prabhu, Harish Kalyan, and others expressed their condolences on his passing away.

"This is heartbreaking!! Rest in peace @LMKMovieManiac brother. Gone too soon. My deepest condolences to his family and friends", wrote Dhanush. Keerthy Suresh wrote, "I am out of words hearing this news. This is just unbelievable!! My heart goes out to his family and friends. Deepest condolences! Can't believe you are no more Kaushik."

Dulquer Salmaan tweeted "@LMKMovieManiac This is truly heartbreaking. I so so wish this isn’t true. I cannot imagine what your family is going through. Kaushik we know each other mostly through Twitter and a few personal interactions. You have always shown me so much love and support. Life’s too short RIP brother. Thank you for the encouragement and kindness and always standing by good cinema. I can’t seem to word these tweets properly. This hits me personally. Im so so sorry."

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu wrote, "Omg! Can’t believe! Spoke to him a couple of days back! Life is really unpredictable! Not fair! Deepest condolences to Kaushik’s family and friends! Gone too soon my friend. #RIPKaushikLM." Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "I am so sorry to hear this. It’s really heartbreaking, what an absolute darling he was."

Kaushik LM's last tweet was in the afternoon yesterday celebrating the box office success of Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sita Ramam.

