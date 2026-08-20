Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18: Sunidhi Chauhan makes big statement about Amitabh Bachchan, says 'You were my...'

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan told Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 18 that he was her first crush. Big B jokingly replied, why are you telling me now? She also sang Yeh Mera Dil on the show.

Amitabh Bachchan, a major Bollywood star, remains captivating at 82. In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan revealed he was her first crush, prompting a humorous response from Bachchan that delighted her. This interaction became a viral sensation on social media.

Sunidhi's confession on KBC 18

The most recent guest on Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show KBC 18 is Sunidhi Chauhan. SonyLIV posted a new commercial on Instagram. "We have seen you in so many different avatars," Sunidhi states in the commercial. To me, you are Santa Claus. My initial crush was on you."She is interrupted by a humorous statement from Amitabh Bachchan. "Aapko humpe crush tha, yeh ab bata rahi hain aap, tab nahi bataya," he declares. This indicates that you had a crush on me, but you didn't tell me about it at the time.

Sunidhi blushed and smiled at his response. In the comments, fans praised the occasion. Sunidhi also transformed the program into a mini-concert in the same episode. She performed the song Yeh Mera Dil from the 2006 movie Don. Shah Rukh Khan is the star of the song, but Asha Bhosle sang the original version from Amitabh's Don. Amitabh warmly applauded her performance, clearly enjoying it. The promo was well received by fans. A user said, "Two legends admiring each other." One person remarked, "Effortless singing, Sunidhi is so natural." She was dubbed the Shakira of India by many. A different fan commented, "Wohoo, queen is here."

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About KBC 18 and their work

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 premiered on August 10, airing weekdays at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV, emphasising accessible knowledge. The inaugural episode featured Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, and Preity Zinta promoting their film Batwara 1947. Sunidhi Chauhan's song "Tujhko" for Cocktail 2 has been successful. Amitabh Bachchan continues to host KBC 18 and will appear in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, currently in production, which grossed over Rs 1000 crore worldwide.