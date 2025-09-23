Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s pregnancy: Kareena Kapoor has heartfelt message for her 'favourites': 'This is just...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Railway Ministry proposes new Vande Bharat train connecting Firozpur to Delhi; 18km long Rajpura-Mohali line; check details

Delhi residents, BEAWARE! Around 200 fall ill after consuming buckwheat flour during Navratri fasting

Viral photo: Shah Rukh Khan attends 71st National Awards with Rani Mukerji, fans can't handle Kuch Kuch Hota Hai reunion: 'Kajol jealous hogi dekh ke'

Can Bangladesh break Team India's winning streak in Asia Cup 2025? Here's what Tigers' coach Phil Simmons thinks

Policy, Trust, and Observability in Modern Computing: Research Contributions of Srikanth Gorle

Taliban warns Donald Trump over Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan; Pakistan may face heat if...

Travelers Experience a Unique Campaign in the Skies, Carved in the Ground Right Before Landing

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif pregnancy: Who's richer among the two? A look at their net worth, investments, assets

Visceral Fat: 7 expert-backed signs to spot hidden health risk

US companies' BIG MOVE, hire these new Indian-origin CEOs amid Donald Trump's USD 100000 H-1B visa fee hike

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi residents, BEAWARE! Around 200 fall ill after consuming buckwheat flour during Navratri fasting

Delhi residents, BEAWARE! Around 200 fall ill after consuming buckwheat flour du

Can Bangladesh break Team India's winning streak in Asia Cup 2025? Here's what Tigers' coach Phil Simmons thinks

Can Bangladesh break Team India's winning streak in Asia Cup 2025?

Policy, Trust, and Observability in Modern Computing: Research Contributions of Srikanth Gorle

Srikanth Gorle: Building Trust in Modern Computing

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s pregnancy: Kareena Kapoor has heartfelt message for her 'favourites': 'This is just...'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announced their pregnancy, and Kareena Kapoor congratulated them on Instagram, calling it 'the best news' and expressing her joy for her 'favourite Kat and Vicky.'

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 04:11 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s pregnancy: Kareena Kapoor has heartfelt message for her 'favourites': 'This is just...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Kareena Kapoor took to social media to express her excitement over Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy, calling it the “best news.” Taking to her Instagram Stories, Bebo posted the same picture that Katrina and Vicky Kaushal shared to announce the happy news and extended her wishes. Alongside the image, Kareena wrote, “This is just the best news, So happy for you my favourite Kat and Vicky,” followed by a red heart emoji.

On Tuesday, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal revealed that they are expecting their first child. The couple shared a Polaroid capturing a tender moment, with Vicky lovingly holding his wife’s baby bump. For the caption, they wrote, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

Several celebrities extended their congratulations to the couple, including Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Bhumi Pednekar, Shibani Dandekar, Angad Bedi, and Vaani Kapoor.

Mom-to-be Parineeti commented, “Congratssssss.” Sonakshi Sinha wrote, “sooooooo happy for you guys!!!!! Ayushmann Khurrana extended his wishes, saying, “Congratulations guys.”

Extending her greetings, Nimrat Kaur said, “Hugest congratulations and so much love for you both.” Rajkummar Rao commented, “Congratulations to both of you.” “Congratulations congratulations congratulations!!!!!” wrote Janhvi Kapoor.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in 2021 in a private ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Rumours about Katrina’s pregnancy had been doing the rounds for some time, but the couple kept the news under wraps.

Meanwhile, speaking about Kareena Kapoor’s professional front, she was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s film "Singham Again" alongside Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

Next, she will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s “Daayra.” The project will mark her first collaboration with actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
REVEALED! Balika Vadhu's Avika Gor to marry Milind Chandwani on TV, says she 'manifested' big fat Indian wedding: 'My childhood dream is coming true'
REVEALED! Balika Vadhu's Avika Gor to marry Milind Chandwani on TV
Sanju Samson needs 83 runs to achieve major T20I milestone, set to join Virat Kohli in elite list
Sanju Samson needs 83 runs to achieve major T20I milestone, set to join Virat Ko
Zubeen Garg funeral: Singer's wife lets their dogs say final goodbye at coffin; Assam CM shares heart-wrenching video
Zubeen Garg funeral: Singer's wife lets their dogs say final goodbye at coffin
‘Need to chart own path’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat advises to not ‘proceed blindly’ after US tightens tariffs, immigration rules
‘Need to chart own path’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat advises to not ‘proceed blindl
Apple iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max price comparison: India vs US, Dubai, Canada, Hong Kong
iPhone 17 series price comparison: India vs US, Dubai, Canada, Hong Kong
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE