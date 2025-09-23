Donald Trump set to unveil Gaza peace plan, will Hamas and Benjamin Netanyahu accept it?
Katrina Kaif flaunts her baby bump, announces pregnancy with Vicky Kaushal in adorable post: 'On our way to...'
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pregnancy: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday shower love on parents-to-be, 'Screaming crying all at once...'
GST 2.0 boosts big Navratri sales for Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors; This automaker now offers…; check details
Shreyas Iyer steps down as India A captain hours before crucial Australia match, leaves team immediately, reports claim...
'False statue of false Hindu God': Trump's party leader questioning Hanuman Statue in Texas sparks outrage amid US-India trade tensions
This is world's most expensive hotel suite with 12 lavish bedrooms, bulletproof windows; one night stay costs whopping Rs 88 lakh, it is located in...
'Itne paas hoke bhi...’: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor caught ignoring each other at event, watch viral video
Gut Health Tips: AIIMS doctor warns against these 10 morning mistakes
Irfan Pathan sends STRONG message to Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan after their controversial celebration during IND vs PAK match: ‘If you mess…’
ENTERTAINMENT
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have thrilled fans by announcing their pregnancy on Instagram. Celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan have already shared heartfelt messages, making it a joyous moment in Bollywood.
Bollywood’s beloved couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, have exciting news: they are expecting their first child! Sharing the announcement on Instagram, they wrote, 'On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.' The post, featuring a warm and candid picture of the couple, instantly charmed fans and celebrities alike, sparking a wave of excitement across social media.
The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in December 2021, attended by close family and friends, after a few years of dating. Their love story has been full of memorable and fun moments. One such instance was when Vicky jokingly proposed to Katrina on stage during a public event, making everyone laugh and leaving the media and fans swooning over their undeniable chemistry. Since then, their relationship has continued to capture the imagination of Bollywood enthusiasts everywhere.
Within minutes, Bollywood stars flooded the comments section with love and congratulations. Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, 'Congratulations guys,' while Varun Dhawan said, 'My heart is full.' Janhvi Kapoor enthusiastically typed, 'Congratulations congratulations congratulations!!!!!!' Neha Dhupia expressed, 'Guyssssssssssss …. Screaming crying all at once love you both …' Ananya Panday simply wrote, 'Best!!!!' Rajkummar Rao added, 'Congratulations to both of you,' and Rhea Kapoor commented, 'Congratulations both so so happy for you.'
Fans quickly joined the excitement, leaving heart emojis, celebratory messages, and sharing their own joy for the couple. This announcement marks a truly happy milestone for Katrina and Vicky, as they step into the most beautiful and cherished chapter of their lives together.