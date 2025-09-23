Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pregnancy: 5 Bollywood actresses who became moms after 40

As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announce their pregnancy, they join a remarkable group of Bollywood stars who embraced motherhood after 40. These inspiring women show that age is no barrier to starting a family and pursuing the joys of parenthood.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 03:44 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pregnancy: 5 Bollywood actresses who became moms after 40
1. Katrina Kaif

Untitled-design-1Katrina Kaif, at 42, recently shared the joyful news that she is expecting her first child with husband Vicky Kaushal. Their heartfelt announcement on Instagram instantly delighted fans and highlighted a new chapter in the couple’s life filled with love and excitement.

2. Bipasha Basu

Untitled-design-2Bipasha Basu became a mother at 44, welcoming her first child, a daughter, with husband Karan Singh Grover. The couple’s heartfelt celebrations and social media updates won hearts, showing that motherhood can be a magical experience at any age.

3. Farah Khan

Untitled-design-3Filmmaker Farah Khan embraced motherhood at 43 when she welcomed triplets through IVF. Her inspiring journey has encouraged many women to pursue parenthood, demonstrating the power of determination and modern reproductive technologies.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pregnancy: 5 secrets every couple can learn from their love story

4. Preity Zinta

Untitled-design-4Preity Zinta became a mother of twins via surrogacy at 43. She has openly shared her parenting journey with fans, proving that love, patience, and planning make motherhood possible at any stage of life.

5. Ekta Kapoor

Untitled-design-5Television producer Ekta Kapoor welcomed her son through surrogacy at 42. Her candid approach and joy-filled journey to parenthood have inspired countless women to follow their dreams of becoming mothers, regardless of age.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
