Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pregnancy: 5 Bollywood actresses who became moms after 40

As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announce their pregnancy, they join a remarkable group of Bollywood stars who embraced motherhood after 40. These inspiring women show that age is no barrier to starting a family and pursuing the joys of parenthood.

1. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif, at 42, recently shared the joyful news that she is expecting her first child with husband Vicky Kaushal. Their heartfelt announcement on Instagram instantly delighted fans and highlighted a new chapter in the couple’s life filled with love and excitement.

2. Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu became a mother at 44, welcoming her first child, a daughter, with husband Karan Singh Grover. The couple’s heartfelt celebrations and social media updates won hearts, showing that motherhood can be a magical experience at any age.

3. Farah Khan

Filmmaker Farah Khan embraced motherhood at 43 when she welcomed triplets through IVF. Her inspiring journey has encouraged many women to pursue parenthood, demonstrating the power of determination and modern reproductive technologies.

4. Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta became a mother of twins via surrogacy at 43. She has openly shared her parenting journey with fans, proving that love, patience, and planning make motherhood possible at any stage of life.

5. E kta Kapoor

Television producer Ekta Kapoor welcomed her son through surrogacy at 42. Her candid approach and joy-filled journey to parenthood have inspired countless women to follow their dreams of becoming mothers, regardless of age.