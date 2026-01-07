Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal name their baby boy, two months after birth, it is..., know its beautiful meaning

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reveal their baby boy’s name after two months. Know its meaning.

Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have revealed their baby boy's name two months after his birth on November 7. They shared the heartfelt announcement on social media.

Baby boy named Vihaan Kaushal

In a joint Instagram post, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal introduced their son to the world as Vihaan Kaushal. Along with the name, they shared a touching message calling him their 'ray of light Vihaan Kaushal (विहान कौशल) Prayers are answered Life is beautiful Our world is changed in a instant Gratitude beyond words.' The post reflected gratitude, joy, and the life-changing experience of becoming parents.

Meaning behind the name Vihaan

The name Vihaan has a beautiful meaning rooted in Sanskrit. It translates to morning or symbolises new beginnings, hope, and positivity. Often associated with fresh starts and bright energy, the name perfectly reflects the couple’s emotions as they step into this new phase of life with their son.

Fans shower love and blessings

Soon after the post went live, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages. Fans dropped heart emojis, blessings, and warm wishes for little Vihaan. Many called the name adorable, while others appreciated the deep meaning behind it.

Vicky Kaushal’s earlier hint

Before the official reveal, Vicky Kaushal was asked by the media at a recent event, 'Bete ka naam kya rakha hai?' He blushed and smiled, promising to share the name soon.