Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, accompanied by her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal, visited the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj and took a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam. The actress, looking stunning in a light pink suit, first met with Parmarth Niketan Ashram's president Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati to seek their blessings.

Later, Katrina changed into a pastel yellow suit and made her way to the Triveni Sangam, where she took a holy dip in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mystical Saraswati rivers. A video of the actress taking the sacred snaan has gone viral, showcasing her devotion and reverence for the holy ritual.

Speaking to ANI, Katrina expressed her gratitude and excitement about being part of the sacred event. "I feel fortunate to be here. I'm happy and grateful. The energy, beauty, and significance of everything is amazing. I'm looking forward to spending the day here," she said. This visit comes after her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, attended the Maha Kumbh on February 13, ahead of the release of his film 'Chhaava'.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held at the sacred Triveni Sangam, continues to draw in millions of devotees and celebrities alike. Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Preity Zinta, Sonali Bendre, and Anupam Kher were among the participants, taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam.

As the festival nears its end, the final major bathing ritual is set to take place on February 26, coinciding with Mahashivratri. As of Sunday, a staggering 630 million people had visited the holy site, according to reports from the Uttar Pradesh government's Information Department. This massive gathering highlights the festival's significance and its ability to unite people from all walks of life.

Coming back to Katrina Kaif, the actress was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. She is set to star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.