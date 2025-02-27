Katrina shared a series of pictures from her time at the resort, surrounded by snow-covered mountains and breathtaking landscapes.

Actor Katrina Kaif often shares pictures from her vacations and public outings on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into her personal life. This time, she posted photos from her stay at a health resort in Austria, capturing the serene beauty of the location. However, what caught fans’ attention was a small yet significant detail as her table card at the resort had her name written as ‘Mrs Katrina Kaif.’

Katrina Kaif in Austria

Katrina shared a series of pictures from her time at the resort, surrounded by snow-covered mountains and breathtaking landscapes. Dressed in comfortable winter wear, she appeared to be enjoying a peaceful retreat amid the cold weather. In the caption, she expressed her love for the place, writing, “That time again at Mayr Life Altaussee. The amazing tranquility and beauty of this place always surprises me. The stunning snow-clad mountain walks with the sound of ice melting in the lake. Time truly comes to a standstill and I always seem to find moments of clarity which can otherwise sometimes be elusive.”

The health resort, known for its wellness programs and detox treatments, seems to be one of Katrina’s favourite spots as she has visited it multiple times before. She also praised the team at the resort, calling them “a truly gifted team who make you feel like family.”

Fans react to ‘Mrs Katrina Kaif’ table card

While Katrina’s scenic pictures left fans in awe, many were quick to notice her table card that read ‘Mrs Katrina Kaif.’ Fans flooded the comments section with reactions, with one writing, “I see Mrs Katrina Kaif written on the placard.” Another commented, “Just Katrina being so soft and beautiful enjoying her time.” Others praised her natural beauty, saying, “Make-up needs her. She does not.”

Katrina’s spiritual visit to Maha Kumbh Mela

Before heading to Austria, Katrina was seen at the Maha Kumbh Mela with her mother-in-law. She participated in the rituals, took a dip in the Triveni Sangam, performed aarti at the ghats and served prasad to devotees.

