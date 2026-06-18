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Katrina Kaif reacts to Alpha trailer, hails Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s performances: ‘The girls are here’

Katrina Kaif praised Alia Bhatt and Sharvari after the Alpha trailer release, calling their performances impressive and cheering for the film.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 18, 2026, 01:55 PM IST

Katrina Kaif reacts to Alpha trailer, hails Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s performances: ‘The girls are here’
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After the Alpha trailer was released, Katrina Kaif showed her support and praised Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. She appreciated their action-packed performances and called them powerful on screen.

Katrina Kaif praised the Alpha trailer

Untitled design 2026 06 18T133734 161

On June 17, the trailer for YRF's next action movie, Alpha, was made public. Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Sharvari Wagh and Alia Bhatt played the main parts. Strong action sequences, dramatic moments, and an engrossing plot were all featured in the trailer, which immediately attracted notice on the internet.

Katrina Kaif lauded both actresses and posted the trailer to her Instagram stories. The girls were 'here,' she wrote, referring to Sharvari as 'on fire' and Alia as 'superb.' Her message expressed support for the female-led action plot of the movie. In response, Alia Bhatt thanked Katrina for her sweet remarks.

Story of the film Alpha

The plot centres on Sita, played by Alia Bhatt, a competent assassin. Her relationship with her mentor, portrayed by Bobby Deol, eventually deteriorates to the point that they are on opposing sides. Another significant character in the movie is Sharvari Wagh. During a perilous journey, her character teams up with Sita to battle formidable adversaries. Anil Kapoor plays a crucial part, attempting to avert a danger.

Also read: Father’s Day 2026: When is it celebrated in India? Know date, history and significance of this special day

Release and buzz

Fans are even more thrilled by the trailer's indications of intense action scenes and a potential Hrithik Roshan cameo. Alpha, which is co-produced by Akshaye Widhani and produced by Aditya Chopra, is slated to hit theatres on July 3. Audiences already have great expectations and a lot of discussion about the movie.

 

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