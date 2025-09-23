Katrina Kaif flaunts her baby bump, announces pregnancy with Vicky Kaushal in adorable post: 'On our way to...'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announced they are expecting their first child, with Katrina flaunting her baby bump in a heartfelt post nearly four years after their wedding.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have finally confirmed that they are expecting their first child, putting an end to all the speculations. The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the joyous news with their fans.

In the post, Katrina flaunted her baby bump as she posed lovingly with Vicky.

Katrina and Vicky shared a heartfelt picture of themselves, along with the caption: “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

The announcement marks a new milestone in their love story. Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December 2021 in an intimate yet grand wedding at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The closely guarded ceremony was attended by their families and a handful of industry friends, with no phones allowed inside to maintain privacy.

Now, nearly four years after their fairytale wedding, the two are preparing to embrace parenthood for the very first time. Fans and celebrities alike have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, showering blessings and love on the soon-to-be parents.