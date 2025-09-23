Donald Trump set to unveil Gaza peace plan, will Hamas and Benjamin Netanyahu accept it?
Katrina Kaif flaunts her baby bump, announces pregnancy with Vicky Kaushal in adorable post: 'On our way to...'
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pregnancy: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday shower love on parents-to-be, 'Screaming crying all at once...'
GST 2.0 boosts big Navratri sales for Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors; This automaker now offers…; check details
Shreyas Iyer steps down as India A captain hours before crucial Australia match, leaves team immediately, reports claim...
'False statue of false Hindu God': Trump's party leader questioning Hanuman Statue in Texas sparks outrage amid US-India trade tensions
This is world's most expensive hotel suite with 12 lavish bedrooms, bulletproof windows; one night stay costs whopping Rs 88 lakh, it is located in...
'Itne paas hoke bhi...’: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor caught ignoring each other at event, watch viral video
Gut Health Tips: AIIMS doctor warns against these 10 morning mistakes
Irfan Pathan sends STRONG message to Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan after their controversial celebration during IND vs PAK match: ‘If you mess…’
ENTERTAINMENT
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announced they are expecting their first child, with Katrina flaunting her baby bump in a heartfelt post nearly four years after their wedding.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have finally confirmed that they are expecting their first child, putting an end to all the speculations. The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the joyous news with their fans.
In the post, Katrina flaunted her baby bump as she posed lovingly with Vicky.
Katrina and Vicky shared a heartfelt picture of themselves, along with the caption: “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”
The announcement marks a new milestone in their love story. Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December 2021 in an intimate yet grand wedding at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The closely guarded ceremony was attended by their families and a handful of industry friends, with no phones allowed inside to maintain privacy.
Now, nearly four years after their fairytale wedding, the two are preparing to embrace parenthood for the very first time. Fans and celebrities alike have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, showering blessings and love on the soon-to-be parents.