Kashmir to get its first high-end multiplex, will be open for public from September

Vijay Dhar who owned the iconic 'Broadway' theatre in Srinagar that was gutted in a fire incident in the mid-1990s.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 04:15 PM IST

Kashmir will get its first multiplex cinema in September which will screen the latest Bollywood and Hollywood movies for the entertainment-starved locals. Designed by INOX, the multiplex with a seating capacity of 520, will be the first cinema theatre in Kashmir after three decades since separatist violence broke out here in 1989.

A photo journalist based in Kashmir, Basit Zargar shared the photos of an under-construction multiplex on his Twitter, and wrote, "Kashmir gets its first-ever multiplex in Srinagar, to be opened for public in September." 

It will have many food courts to attract youth and children besides providing them with the feel of the most modern cinema entertainment. The decor of the multiplex includes the 'Khatambandh' ceiling which is part of Kashmir's central Asia-inspired architecture.

Vikas Dhar, the owner of the multiplex, is the son of Vijay Dhar who owned the iconic 'Broadway' theatre in Srinagar that was gutted in a fire incident in the mid-1990s. Vijay Dhar is the son of illustrious Kashmiri politician late D.P.Dhar who remained pivotal to power equations in Jammu and Kashmir because of his proximity to both late Prime Ministers -- Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. D.P.Dhar as Indian ambassador in Russia played a vital role in consolidating Indo-Soviet relations.

