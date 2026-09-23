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Kashmera Shah shares cryptic post after Govinda and Komal Rani's Lalbaugcha Raja visit goes viral: 'Stop idolising men...'

Kashmera Shah's cryptic post slamming men who leave wives went viral after Govinda was spotted with Komal Rani at Lalbaugcha Raja amid his divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 23, 2026, 05:52 PM IST

Kashmera Shah shares cryptic post after Govinda and Komal Rani's Lalbaugcha Raja visit goes viral: 'Stop idolising men...'
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Kashmera Shah indirectly criticised Govinda in a viral Instagram post following his appearance with actress Komal Rani at a pandal in Mumbai. Amid rumours regarding Govinda's marriage to Sunita Ahuja, Kashmera, married to Govinda's nephew Krushna Abhishek, condemned the support for men who abandon devoted wives for younger women and the glorification of homewreckers, without naming anyone directly.

Kashmera Shah's cryptic post goes viral

On September 23, Kashmera shared a photo of herself sipping coffee on a balcony. In the caption, she wrote, "I can’t believe that people are glamorising and posting about ‘a mystery woman’. Stop glorifying homebreakers and stop idolising men who leave their devoted wives for younger, ambitious girls. Disgusting. Expect more sanity and more morality from our people. Please stop this madness." Many people connected her post to Govinda and Komal Rani after they were spotted together at Lalbaugcha Raja. When asked about Govinda and Sunita's relationship earlier, Kashmera also lost her temper with the photographers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Govinda and Sunita's separate visits to Lalbaugcha Raja

Given that Sunita Ahuja had only been to the same pandal a few hours earlier, Govinda's visit with Komal Rani sparked curiosity. Sunita was observed praying to Lord Ganesha by herself. Reports of marital issues have been in the news for months, so the separate visits attracted attention.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: Bumrah’s pillow shopping spree in Japan goes viral: Wife Sanjan's epic reaction

Rumours around Govinda and Komal Rani

Speculation about Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar arose after they were spotted together at a Mumbai airport. In August, Sunita allegedly claimed they intended to marry, which Govinda's manager denied, stating there would be no second marriage. Sunita also filed for divorce but later retracted it, as confirmed by the manager, after being seen at a family court with their son, Yashvardhan.

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