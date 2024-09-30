Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This actress was beaten to death by her son at 71; she played Vijay Sethupathi's mother, gave hit films

This politician makes BIG claim, says Virat Kohli played under his captaincy, Indian team players are his batchmates

Anil Ambani's share was on the rise for 10 days but has suffered setback ahead of board meeting

These cities strike gold, make Rs 377 crore from metals taken out of cremated bodies

Rohit Sharma takes STUNNING one-handed catch in Ind vs Ban Test, watch video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This actress was beaten to death by her son at 71; she played Vijay Sethupathi's mother, gave hit films

This actress was beaten to death by her son at 71; she played Vijay Sethupathi's mother, gave hit films

This politician makes BIG claim, says Virat Kohli played under his captaincy, Indian team players are his batchmates

This politician makes BIG claim, says Virat Kohli played under his captaincy, Indian team players are his batchmates

Anil Ambani's share was on the rise for 10 days but has suffered setback ahead of board meeting

Anil Ambani's share was on the rise for 10 days but has suffered setback ahead of board meeting

7 things you should avoid eating after having ice cream

7 things you should avoid eating after having ice cream

What level of uric acid is dangerous in females?

What level of uric acid is dangerous in females?

Superfoods that boost your immune system

Superfoods that boost your immune system

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

'Jhuka nahi hoon': Manoj Muntashir says he cried after Adipurush debacle

'Jhuka nahi hoon': Manoj Muntashir says he cried after Adipurush debacle

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra says Asim Riaz 'needs medical help'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra says Asim Riaz 'needs medical help'

'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

This actress was beaten to death by her son at 71; she played Vijay Sethupathi's mother, gave hit films

This actress was allegedly killed by her son in a brutal dispute over money.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 11:45 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

This actress was beaten to death by her son at 71; she played Vijay Sethupathi's mother, gave hit films
Image credit: YouTube screenshot
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

One of the popular Tamil actresses Kasammal, known for her role in the National Award-winning Tamil film Kadaisi Vivasayi, died earlier this year after being beaten by her son.

In a shocking turn of events, veteran Tamil actress Kasammal was allegedly killed by her son in a brutal dispute over money earlier this year. Best known for her role as Vijay Sethupathi’s mother in Kadaisi Vivasayi, she was killed on February 4, Sunday, at her home in Anaiyur, near Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The police arrested her son, P. Namakodi, in connection with the incident

As per media reports, Kasammal and Namakodi had an ugly fight when the latter asked her for money to buy alcohol, which she refused. This resulted in a brawl where Namakodi allegedly beat his mother to death. As per reports, Namakodi used a wooden log to strike his mother, following which the actress succumbed to her injuries.

Reports indicate that Namakodi had been estranged from his wife for over 15 years and had been living with Kasammal during that time. There were frequent disagreements and arguments between them, particularly regarding his drinking habits.

The Usilampatti Taluk police arrived at the crime scene and took Kasammal’s body for a post-mortem. After the autopsy and initial questioning, her son Namakodi was arrested for her murder. Reports indicate that the murder weapon—a wooden log—has also been confiscated. Namakodi is one of four children of Kasammal and her late husband, Balasami.

Kasammal was best known for her role in the 2022 film Kadaisi Vivasayi, directed by M. Manikandan, which featured Nallandi, Vijay Sethupathi, and Yogi Babu in lead roles.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

These cities strike gold, make Rs 377 crore from metals taken out of cremated bodies

These cities strike gold, make Rs 377 crore from metals taken out of cremated bodies

BCCI announces 15-member squad for Bangladesh T20Is, pace sensation Mayank Yadav earns maiden call-up

BCCI announces 15-member squad for Bangladesh T20Is, pace sensation Mayank Yadav earns maiden call-up

'Dil Aashna Hai' reunion at IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan bows down to mentor Hema Malini

'Dil Aashna Hai' reunion at IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan bows down to mentor Hema Malini

Saif Ali Khan breaks his silence on 'unsettling' controversy surrounding Adipurush, Tandav: 'Need to stay away from...'

Saif Ali Khan breaks his silence on 'unsettling' controversy surrounding Adipurush, Tandav: 'Need to stay away from...'

This politician makes BIG claim, says Virat Kohli played under his captaincy, Indian team players are his batchmates

This politician makes BIG claim, says Virat Kohli played under his captaincy, Indian team players are his batchmates

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement