This actress was beaten to death by her son at 71; she played Vijay Sethupathi's mother, gave hit films

This actress was allegedly killed by her son in a brutal dispute over money.

One of the popular Tamil actresses Kasammal, known for her role in the National Award-winning Tamil film Kadaisi Vivasayi, died earlier this year after being beaten by her son.

In a shocking turn of events, veteran Tamil actress Kasammal was allegedly killed by her son in a brutal dispute over money earlier this year. Best known for her role as Vijay Sethupathi’s mother in Kadaisi Vivasayi, she was killed on February 4, Sunday, at her home in Anaiyur, near Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The police arrested her son, P. Namakodi, in connection with the incident

As per media reports, Kasammal and Namakodi had an ugly fight when the latter asked her for money to buy alcohol, which she refused. This resulted in a brawl where Namakodi allegedly beat his mother to death. As per reports, Namakodi used a wooden log to strike his mother, following which the actress succumbed to her injuries.

Reports indicate that Namakodi had been estranged from his wife for over 15 years and had been living with Kasammal during that time. There were frequent disagreements and arguments between them, particularly regarding his drinking habits.

The Usilampatti Taluk police arrived at the crime scene and took Kasammal’s body for a post-mortem. After the autopsy and initial questioning, her son Namakodi was arrested for her murder. Reports indicate that the murder weapon—a wooden log—has also been confiscated. Namakodi is one of four children of Kasammal and her late husband, Balasami.

Kasammal was best known for her role in the 2022 film Kadaisi Vivasayi, directed by M. Manikandan, which featured Nallandi, Vijay Sethupathi, and Yogi Babu in lead roles.