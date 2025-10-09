Mukesh Ambani still No 1 on Forbes list of India's 100 richest people but his wealth declines by Rs...
Myanmar Tragedy: At least 40 killed, 80 injured as paragliders drop bombs on Buddhist festival
Pay10 ropes in Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as global brand ambassadors for its new UPI app; know its features
Ratan Tata’s First Death Anniversary: How late industrialist ensured lifelong care for his beloved dog Tito through His Rs 10,000 crore will
HAL's Tejas Moment: Triumph or death rattle of India's defence manufacturing?
Karwa Chauth 2025: From Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani to Prajakta Koli-Vrishank Khanal; newlywed celeb couples who'll celebrate their first fast
BIG Move by Tata Group, Tata Housing’s Varnam Project hits Rs 100000000000 in home sales, sells 582 apartments, 48 townhouses in...
Only Bollywood film produced by Ratan Tata bombed at box office, even Amitabh Bachchan couldn't save it, earned just...
Supreme Court Bar Association expels lawyer Rakesh Kishore who hurled shoe at CJI BR Gavai: 'Can't enter...'
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reveals he's jealous of 20-year-old college dropouts due to...
ENTERTAINMENT
These celebrity couples are all set to celebrate their first Karwa Chauth together, a festival that beautifully blends tradition, love, and togetherness. Here’s wishing them all an eternal bond and a lifetime of happy moons!
As Karwa Chauth 2025 approaches, several newly married celebrity couples are set to celebrate this special festival for the very first time. From lavish weddings to intimate ceremonies, these stars will be fasting and praying for their partners’ long lives, together for the first time as husband and wife. Here are five adorable celeb pairs who’ll mark their first Karwa Chauth this year.
Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor tied the knot with social activist Milind Chandwani on September 30, 2025, in a beautiful ceremony that was as heartfelt as it was joyous. The two, who had been dating for quite some time, often share glimpses of their strong bond on social media. This Karwa Chauth will be their first as a married couple, making it extra special for the adorable pair.
Content creator and actor Prajakta Koli, known as MostlySane, married her longtime boyfriend, lawyer Vrishank Khanal, on February 25, 2025, at a serene venue in Karjat. The wedding was simple, intimate, and filled with love, exactly like their relationship. As the couple steps into married life, this Karwa Chauth will be their first together, and fans can’t wait to see their sweet celebrations.
Actor Aadar Jain, cousin of Ranbir Kapoor, exchanged vows with entrepreneur Alekha Advani earlier this year in a dreamy beachside wedding in Goa. Their wedding blended glamour with heartfelt moments, and the two have been inseparable ever since. The duo will be celebrating their first Karwa Chauth this October, soaking in the traditions and togetherness of the festival.
Popular singer Darshan Raval surprised fans when he married his longtime love Dharal Surelia in January 2025. Known for his soulful tracks, Darshan’s wedding created quite the buzz online. As the newlyweds gear up for their first Karwa Chauth, fans are eager to see how the singer serenades his wife on this special day of love and devotion.
Actors Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee made headlines with their intimate wedding on February 14, 2025; a perfect Valentine’s Day celebration of love. Their relationship had been steady and strong for years before they finally said 'I do.' This Karwa Chauth marks their first as husband and wife, and it’s sure to be filled with love, laughter, and beautiful traditions.