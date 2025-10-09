Karwa Chauth 2025: From Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani to Prajakta Koli-Vrishank Khanal; newlywed celeb couples who'll celebrate their first fast

These celebrity couples are all set to celebrate their first Karwa Chauth together, a festival that beautifully blends tradition, love, and togetherness. Here’s wishing them all an eternal bond and a lifetime of happy moons!

As Karwa Chauth 2025 approaches, several newly married celebrity couples are set to celebrate this special festival for the very first time. From lavish weddings to intimate ceremonies, these stars will be fasting and praying for their partners’ long lives, together for the first time as husband and wife. Here are five adorable celeb pairs who’ll mark their first Karwa Chauth this year.

1. Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani

Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor tied the knot with social activist Milind Chandwani on September 30, 2025, in a beautiful ceremony that was as heartfelt as it was joyous. The two, who had been dating for quite some time, often share glimpses of their strong bond on social media. This Karwa Chauth will be their first as a married couple, making it extra special for the adorable pair.

2. Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal

Content creator and actor Prajakta Koli, known as MostlySane, married her longtime boyfriend, lawyer Vrishank Khanal, on February 25, 2025, at a serene venue in Karjat. The wedding was simple, intimate, and filled with love, exactly like their relationship. As the couple steps into married life, this Karwa Chauth will be their first together, and fans can’t wait to see their sweet celebrations.

3. Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani

Actor Aadar Jain, cousin of Ranbir Kapoor, exchanged vows with entrepreneur Alekha Advani earlier this year in a dreamy beachside wedding in Goa. Their wedding blended glamour with heartfelt moments, and the two have been inseparable ever since. The duo will be celebrating their first Karwa Chauth this October, soaking in the traditions and togetherness of the festival.

4. Darshan Raval and Dharal Surelia

Popular singer Darshan Raval surprised fans when he married his longtime love Dharal Surelia in January 2025. Known for his soulful tracks, Darshan’s wedding created quite the buzz online. As the newlyweds gear up for their first Karwa Chauth, fans are eager to see how the singer serenades his wife on this special day of love and devotion.

5. Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee

Actors Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee made headlines with their intimate wedding on February 14, 2025; a perfect Valentine’s Day celebration of love. Their relationship had been steady and strong for years before they finally said 'I do.' This Karwa Chauth marks their first as husband and wife, and it’s sure to be filled with love, laughter, and beautiful traditions.