Karur Stampede case: CBI questions Thalapathy Vijay for hours over seven-hour delay and serious safety lapses at event

The CBI has questioned Vijay over the Karur stampede, focusing on his seven-hour delay and safety lapses at the rally that killed 41 people, while investigating organizers and crowd management measures.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has questioned actor-turned-politician Vijay in connection with the tragic Karur stampede, which occurred during one of his political rallies in September last year. The stampede resulted in the death of 41 individuals, among them children and a lot of others were hurt. The inquiry is now interested in the reasons for Vijay's late arrival of several hours, and if the delay and unsafe conditions played a role in the disaster.

Seven-hour delay under scrutiny:

The news has it that Vijay arrived at the place where the event was supposed to be held seven hours after the beginning of the event. The CBI is probing the matter to see whether this delay turned the crowd into an uncontrollable one, thereby making the situation dangerous. The authorities are trying to figure out if proper planning and timing could have stopped the stampede.

Safety measures and crowd management:

The investigation is also examining the arrangements for safety and crowd control at the rally. One of the aspects in this case is whether the CBI was able to confirm the good communication between the organisers and the local police and administration. To that end, they are considering the extent to which the basic measures, such as controlled entry and exit points, water supply, and emergency arrangements, were planned properly.

Investigating the organisers:

The CBI has interrogated high-ranking officials of the party and reviewed videos and documents of the events as part of the inquiry. They want to find out if the rally was conducted safely and if sufficient measures were taken for the safety of the people present.

Vijay’s response:

Vijay, after the stampede, sadness and condolences to the families of the deceased. He also asked for the injured to recover quickly. The actor-politician has been very supportive of the current inquiry.

The CBI keeps on examining the calamity to find out the specifics of the stampede and if any neglect was involved in it. The organisation’s goal is to determine responsibility and to eliminate such occurrences in future massive crowds. The investigation is under the constant scrutiny of the public and the supporters, who all expect it to give a just result for the victims of the disaster.