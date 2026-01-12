FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Suhasini Mulay says Dharmendra's Ikkis was trolled for 'showing Pakistanis as humans': 'You make The Kashmir Files to...'

Rajasthan REET Mains admit card 2026 out; get direct link for exam hall tickets at here

Why is Islamabad upset over Iran unrest? Could protests trigger security and economic fallout in Pakistan?

Bharat Ke Super Founders: Sunil Shetty gives REAL opportunity of aspiring entrepreneurs with Rs 100 crore pool, netizens call it 'Shark Tank ka baap'

Stock Market Holiday 2026: BSE, NSE to remain closed on Jan 15; here's why

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij net worth: Who is richer among the two TV stars? A look at individual earnings of the ex-couple

Shikhar Dhawan starts new chapter of his life, finally gets engaged to girlfriend Sophie Shine | See pic

Dhurandhar's rapper Flipperachi to storm India after viral Akshaye Khanna's FA9LA, here's when and where he'll perform live

Who is Virendra Sembi? Gangster linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, killed by rival gang

Karur Stampede case: CBI questions Thalapathy Vijay for hours over seven-hour delay and serious safety lapses at event

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Suhasini Mulay says Dharmendra's Ikkis was trolled for 'showing Pakistanis as humans': 'You make The Kashmir Files to...'

Suhasini Mulay says Ikkis was trolled for 'showing Pakistanis as humans'

Rajasthan REET Mains admit card 2026 out; get direct link for exam hall tickets at here

Rajasthan REET Mains admit card 2026 out; get direct link for exam hall tickets

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, captains Morocco football team, was previosuly married to actress...

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Moroccan football player

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, captains Morocco football team, was previosuly married to actress...

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Moroccan football player

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on

Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine among this year’s top winners

Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Karur Stampede case: CBI questions Thalapathy Vijay for hours over seven-hour delay and serious safety lapses at event

The CBI has questioned Vijay over the Karur stampede, focusing on his seven-hour delay and safety lapses at the rally that killed 41 people, while investigating organizers and crowd management measures.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 12, 2026, 05:51 PM IST

Karur Stampede case: CBI questions Thalapathy Vijay for hours over seven-hour delay and serious safety lapses at event
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has questioned actor-turned-politician Vijay in connection with the tragic Karur stampede, which occurred during one of his political rallies in September last year. The stampede resulted in the death of 41 individuals, among them children and a lot of others were hurt. The inquiry is now interested in the reasons for Vijay's late arrival of several hours, and if the delay and unsafe conditions played a role in the disaster.

Seven-hour delay under scrutiny:

The news has it that Vijay arrived at the place where the event was supposed to be held seven hours after the beginning of the event. The CBI is probing the matter to see whether this delay turned the crowd into an uncontrollable one, thereby making the situation dangerous. The authorities are trying to figure out if proper planning and timing could have stopped the stampede.

Safety measures and crowd management:

The investigation is also examining the arrangements for safety and crowd control at the rally. One of the aspects in this case is whether the CBI was able to confirm the good communication between the organisers and the local police and administration. To that end, they are considering the extent to which the basic measures, such as controlled entry and exit points, water supply, and emergency arrangements, were planned properly.

Investigating the organisers:

The CBI has interrogated high-ranking officials of the party and reviewed videos and documents of the events as part of the inquiry. They want to find out if the rally was conducted safely and if sufficient measures were taken for the safety of the people present.

Also read: Will Jana Nayagan be postponed again? Makers of Thalapathy Vijay's film move Supreme Court over...

Vijay’s response:

Vijay, after the stampede, sadness and condolences to the families of the deceased. He also asked for the injured to recover quickly. The actor-politician has been very supportive of the current inquiry.

The CBI keeps on examining the calamity to find out the specifics of the stampede and if any neglect was involved in it. The organisation’s goal is to determine responsibility and to eliminate such occurrences in future massive crowds. The investigation is under the constant scrutiny of the public and the supporters, who all expect it to give a just result for the victims of the disaster.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Suhasini Mulay says Dharmendra's Ikkis was trolled for 'showing Pakistanis as humans': 'You make The Kashmir Files to...'
Suhasini Mulay says Ikkis was trolled for 'showing Pakistanis as humans'
Rajasthan REET Mains admit card 2026 out; get direct link for exam hall tickets at here
Rajasthan REET Mains admit card 2026 out; get direct link for exam hall tickets
Why is Islamabad upset over Iran unrest? Could protests trigger security and economic fallout in Pakistan?
Why is Pakistan upset over Iran unrest? Could protests trigger security risks?
Bharat Ke Super Founders: Sunil Shetty gives REAL opportunity of aspiring entrepreneurs with Rs 100 crore pool, netizens call it 'Shark Tank ka baap'
Bharat Ke Super Founders: Sunil Shetty gives REAL opportunity
Stock Market Holiday 2026: BSE, NSE to remain closed on Jan 15; here's why
Stock Market Holiday 2026: BSE, NSE to remain closed on Jan 15; here's why
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, captains Morocco football team, was previosuly married to actress...
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Moroccan football player
OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine among this year’s top winners
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay on Red Carpet, see viral pics
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fairytale white wedding pics
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fa
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement