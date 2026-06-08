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Karuppu OTT release date: When and where to watch Suriya, Trisha Krishnan-starrer Tamil blockbuster film

Grossing over Rs 300 crore worldwide, Karuppu became the highest-grossing film of Suriya's career and the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. Also starring Trisha Krishnan and RJ Balaji (who has also directed the movie), the fantasy action film will start streaming on Prime Video from June 12.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 08, 2026, 04:55 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Karuppu OTT release date: When and where to watch Suriya, Trisha Krishnan-starrer Tamil blockbuster film
Karuppu OTT release date
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Headlined by Suriya, Karuppu emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Tamil cinema upon its release on May 15. The fantasy action film crossed Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office, becoming the highest-grossing film of Suriya's career and the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. Karuppu also stars Trisha Krishnan, Indrans, Natty Subramaniam and RJ Balaji in pivotal roles. Balaji has also written and directed the blockbuster movie, which is produced by SR Prakashbabu and SR Prabhu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures, with music composed by Sai Abhyankkar. 

On Monday, June 8, Prime Video announced that the Suriya-starrer will make its streaming debut on the platform on June 12. Karuppu will be available to stream in Tamil, along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. It will also be released in Telugu under the title Veerabhadrudu. Karuppu follows guardian deity Vettai Karuppu who takes the human form as a lawyer to fight corruption in a court system exploiting ordinary people.

Talking about its OTT release, Suriya said, "I am truly humbled by the immense love and appreciation Karuppu has received at the box office. Now the movie is set for its streaming premiere worldwide exclusively on Prime Video from June 12. It is wonderful to see the continuous outpour of love & response. Look forward to the OTT premiere as well."

Producer SR Prabhu added, "Karuppu celebrates the spirit of rooted storytelling while delivering the scale and emotion of a truly commercial entertainer. The unique blend of mythology, courtroom drama, action, and contemporary social themes gives the film a very distinct identity, brought to life by Suriya’s power-packed charisma and commanding screen presence. After a successful run at the box office, we are thrilled to partner with Prime Video to bring this incredible story to audiences across the country and around the world."

READ | Dharmendra, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle honoured with a musical tribute in Delhi, details inside

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