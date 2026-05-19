Karuppu: Makers of Suriya, Trisha film remove dialogue 'mocking' Ilaiyaraaja, say 'no intention to disrespect maestro'

Clarifying that there was "absolutely no intention" to disrespect the veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja, the Karuppu makers added that the reference was only part of a satirical moment in the film and not aimed at him personally. The fantasy action drama is headlined by Suriya and helmed by RJ Balaji.

The makers of Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu have issued an apology after a dialogue in the film drew criticism on social media for allegedly mocking music maestro Ilaiyaraaja and his copyright fight. Directed by RJ Balaji, the fantays action drama has been receiving a strong response in theatres. However, a particular scene connected to the song Poradada from the 1985 film Alai Osai, reportedly led to controversy online. Several social media users felt that the dialogue was taking a dig at Ilaiyaraaja and his copyright strikes over the unauthorised use of his songs in Tamil films.

Karuppu makers issue apology to music maestro Ilaiyaraaja

On Tuesday, May 19, the makers shared a detailed statement on X to clarify that they have "sincere respect" for the legendary composer and never intended to hurt him in any way. Their statement read, "Dream Warrior Pictures wishes to express its sincere respect and admiration for Maestro Mr. Ilaiyaraaja and his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema and music, which has inspired generations and continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences across the world. We understand that a particular dialogue appearing in Karuppu has caused concern and has upset him. We sincerely regret that the dialogue has resulted in such sentiments."

Controversial dialogue to be modified in the future versions of Karuppu

Clarifying that there was "absolutely no intention" to disrespect the veteran composer, the makers added that the reference was only part of a satirical moment in the film and not aimed at him personally. "There was absolutely no intention to offend, hurt, or disrespect Mr. Ilaiyaraaja, his contribution, or his rights in any manner. The reference formed part of a broader satirical context and was not conceived as a personal remark directed at him." The production house also confirmed that the scene would now be changed in future versions of the film as a mark of respect towards the composer. "However, we deeply value and respect his feelings and, as a gesture of our regard, we have decided to remove/modify the concerned portion in future versions and subsequent exploitations of the film."

Karuppu becomes Suriya's highest-grossing film

Suriya’s Karuppu has taken the box office by storm, raking in a massive Rs 150 crore worldwide within just five days of release. The RJ Balaji directorial has surpassed the lifetime earnings of the 2013 action drama Singam II (Rs 124 crore), and has become the biggest hit of Suriya’s career and the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 so far.

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