Karuppu box office collection day 1: Suriya, Trisha's film opens well, earns ₹15.50 crore

Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, opened to a decent box office start with ₹15.50 crore on day one despite mixed critical reviews.

After a brief delay reportedly linked to financial hurdles, Karuppu finally hit theatres on Friday and registered a solid opening at the box office. The film, directed by RJ Balaji, has received mixed responses from critics but has found strong support from audiences.

According to Sacnilk reports, the film earned ₹15.50 crore nett on its opening day across India. The Tamil version contributed ₹13.10 crore, while the Telugu-dubbed version added ₹2.40 crore to the total collection.

Although the opening figure is considered decent, the film fell short of surpassing Suriya’s previous release Retro, which had opened at ₹19.10 crore on day one. However, early audience reactions suggest positive word of mouth, which could help the film maintain or improve its performance over the weekend.

Industry estimates suggest that Karuppu was made on a budget of around ₹130–140 crore, meaning it will need sustained momentum in the coming days to strengthen its box office position.

On release day, director RJ Balaji and actress Trisha Krishnan were seen attending a special screening at Rohini Theatre in Chennai along with fans. Several videos from the event went viral online.

One clip showed RJ Balaji becoming emotional after the screening, expressing gratitude to the audience as they cheered for the film. Apart from directing, he also plays a key role in the film, and his performance has been receiving appreciation.