Kartik Aaryan's birthday: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri actor gets goofy birthday wish from his rumoured ex-girlfriend: 'Everything has changed...'

Actor Kartik Aaryan turned a year older on Saturday, celebrating his birthday in the most special manner, in line with the teaser launch of his upcoming film 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'.The actor received many greetings and heartwarming messages from his fans and industry friends. Among them was his rumoured ex-girlfriend Ananya Panday, who dropped in with the goofiest birthday wish for him.



Kartik Aryan gets goofy birthday wish from rumoured ex-girlfriend



Kartik and Ananya were rumoured to be dating around the time they worked together on the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Both actors have consistently maintained that they are just good friends and have laughed off the speculation. Taking to Instagram, Ananya recently shared an old picture with Kartik, captured in 2018, along with a recent one from 2025. Even though the actors showed visible changes in their expressions and appearances, their real-life camaraderie remains the same. In her caption, Ananya wrote, "2018 to 2025!!! Everything has changed, but nothing has changed at all. happy birthday." To this, Kartik couldn't help but agree as he added, "Some things never change."





Commemorating Kartik's birthday, the makers of his next, "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" also dropped the captivating teaser of the romantic entertainer. Wishing her “Ray”, aka Kartik, Ananya dropped the preview on social media, along with a sweet birthday note that read, “Happy birthday, Ray, from your Rumi. my gift to you and our return gift to everyone.” #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri TEASER OUT NOW! (sic)” Kartik also shared the teaser on his official IG, along with the caption, “Thank you for all the birthday love…yeh raha Ray ka return gift. #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri TEASER OUT NOW! In cinemas THIS CHRISTMAS!”



Earlier on Saturday, the actors were seen attending a special event, marking the teaser launch of their film 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri', where Kartik celebrated his birthday with the media. In the visuals, the actor was seen cutting the birthday cake and offering bites to the media personnel. Ananya, who was also present at the event, joined in to cheer for the actor. Prior to that, Kartik Aaryan visited the revered Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings.



About Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri

The project marks Ananya and Kartik's second on-screen pairing after "Pati Patni Aur Woh". Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora. Besides Kartik and Ananya, the film also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta. The teaser of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' highlights a fresh romantic story loaded with pyaar and nok-jhok. The film was initially scheduled to appear in the cinema halls on December 31, 2025; however, later on the release date was shifted to December 25, 2025.



