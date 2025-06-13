Kabir Khan attributed the inconsistent performance of sports films to authenticity. He believes that the audiences crave honesty, craftsmanship, and emotional connection in storytelling.

Kartik Aaryan has been receiving accolades for his performance in Kabir Khan's biographical drama ‘Chandu Champion.’ Released on June 14, 2024, the actor pulled off the role of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist. He underwent a significant body transformation to portray Petkar's journey. As the film approaches its first anniversary on June 14, 2025, Kabir Khan said Aaryan’s performance is ‘nation-defining’ and deserves a National Award. He said the actor potentially deserves recognition as he brought dignity and passion to the story of a forgotten hero.

“Every accolade the film has received is deeply linked to what he (Kartik Aaryan) brought to the table, be it emotionally, physically, and artistically. As for the National Award, I genuinely believe he deserves it. This performance was career-defining, and more importantly, it was nation-defining. He told the story of a forgotten hero with such dignity and passion that it left an undeniable impact. And if awards are meant to honour performances that move the country, then Kartik Aaryan should absolutely be in that conversation,” Kabir Khan said in an exclusive interview with DNA.

Chandu Champion marks Kabir Khan’s first collaboration with Kartik Aaryan. The filmmaker noticed an “unflinching level of commitment” in the actor as he stated that no other actor could have done Chandu Champion as he did. “He internalised Murlikant Petkar’s journey be it the pain, the perseverance, the patriotism and lived it every single day on set. It’s one thing to perform and another to disappear into a role, and that’s what Kartik did,” he said.

Further, Kabir Khan deemed working with Kartik as “ one of most rewarding collaborations' of his career. Talking about reuniting with Kartik Aaryan, he said, “He brought in not just talent, but a level of sincerity, discipline, and emotional depth that elevated the story beyond the page. We both shared a very special connection with this film and if the right script comes along again, something that challenges both of us, I’d absolutely want to team up with him again,” he added.

Kabir Khan believes Chandu Champion stands out due to its emotional core, stating, “It was never just a sports film, it was a story of grit, identity, and national pride.” When asked why the sports genre not performing consistently at the box office, he said, “I believe it’s not about genre fatigue, but how authentically you treat the subject. Audiences today are far more discerning, they want honesty, craft, and emotional connect,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming romantic drama, 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri', which is set to hit theatres on February 13, 2026. On the other hand, Kabir Khan, who is known for Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger, 83, last helmed, ‘Setara’ in the anthology film, My Melbourne.